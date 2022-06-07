Boys' last-minute preparation going on



Players of Bangladesh national football team are doing the last minute groundwork in Kuala Lumpur ahead of the AFC Asian Cup qualification round group stage match against Bahrain on Monday. photo: BFF

The opponents of Bangladesh in group-E are Turkmenistan, Bahrain, and the host Malaysia. On Wednesday, the boys will face Bahrain at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

Before the match, the team had its official press meet on Monday afternoon from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the match venue.

In the meantime, it was learned that the Malaysian authority decided to open the galleries for cent per spectators. After the COVID situation gets under control, the authority is lessening some restrictions.

The tickets will be sold online. Up to 60 thousand spectators will be able to enjoy the match there. Certainly, a piece of good news for the local Bangladeshi community as a large number of Bangladeshi had shown interest in watching the match from galleries.











The boys of the Bangladesh national football team are doing the last minute groundwork in Kuala Lumpur before their first match of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualification round group stage to be played on Wednesday.The opponents of Bangladesh in group-E are Turkmenistan, Bahrain, and the host Malaysia. On Wednesday, the boys will face Bahrain at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.Before the match, the team had its official press meet on Monday afternoon from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the match venue.In the meantime, it was learned that the Malaysian authority decided to open the galleries for cent per spectators. After the COVID situation gets under control, the authority is lessening some restrictions.The tickets will be sold online. Up to 60 thousand spectators will be able to enjoy the match there. Certainly, a piece of good news for the local Bangladeshi community as a large number of Bangladeshi had shown interest in watching the match from galleries.