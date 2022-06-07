

Mushi nominated ICC Player of the Month again

Star performers from the ICC World Test Championship series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka nominated for the Men's Player of the Month award, says an ICC media release on Monday.

Mushfiqur displayed his batting prowess, spearheading his side's resistance with centuries in Chattogram and Mirpur. Amassing 303 runs at an average of 151.5, he was a shining light for the hosts. His 105 in the first Test was crucial, while his 175 not out and an important partnership with Liton Das in the first innings of the second Test stood out even as his teammates faltered around him.

Mathews on the contrary, piled up 344 runs in the series at an average of 172 while Asitha entered in the race by virtue of 13 scalps.

The ICC introduced the award for the player of the month in 2021 and coincidently Mushi became the player of the month of May that year. Surprisingly, it was also his outstanding performance against Sri Lanka.

Shakib Al Hasan achieved the award for the following month in 2021 as the 2nd Bangladesh player.

Beside Shakib and Mushfiq, Ebadat Hossain was the 3rd Bangladesh player who was nominated once for the award but didn't win the crown.

Tuba Hassan and Bismah Maroof of Pakistan however, are joined by Jersey's Trinity Smith on the women's shortlist of the award.

The three nominees for either category are shortlisted based on performances from the first to the last day of each calendar month. The shortlist is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world. The ICC Voting Academy comprises prominent members of the cricket fraternity including well-known journalists, former players, broadcasters and members of the ICC Hall of Fame. The Voting Academy submit their votes by email and hold a 90 per cent share of the vote. Fans registered with the ICC can vote via the ICC website, accounting for the remaining 10 per cent. Winners are announced every second Monday of the month on ICC's digital

