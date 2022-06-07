Video
Landslide kills 4, injures 5 in Jaintapur

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Our Correspondent

SYLHET, Jun 6: Four members of a family were killed in their sleep and five others injured in a landslide in Jaintapur upazila here in the early hours on Monday.
The landslide demolished a house and killed the inmates Jabed Ahmed, 35, his wife Sumi Begum, 30, son Safi Ahmed, five, and Shamima Begum, 48, wife of Jabed Ahmed's elder brother Maulana Rafiq Ahmed, all hailing from East Satjani village of the upazila.
A large chunk of mud from an adjacent hill fell on the house of Jabed around 4:30am when they were asleep, leaving the four dead on spot and eight others injured, said Golam Dastagir Ahmed, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jaintapur Police Station. On information, Fire Services personnel rescued the injured and rushed them to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.
The landslide was triggered by heavy downpour for the last several days, said the OC.  
According to locals, 10 to 12 families have been living at the foot of the hill amid risk of landslides. Landslides occurred at two places in the same area in the last two days but no causalities were reported.



