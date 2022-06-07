Anjan Chy gets bail in hoarding case

The High Court on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the government role for prosecuting Square Group's managing director Anjan Chowdhury under the Control of Essential Commodities Act 1956, instead of the Special Powers Act 1974, for the recovery of 5,124 tonnes of rice from the company's warehouse in Dinajpur.

The Control of Essential Commodities Act 1956 prescribes maximum imprisonment for three years for storing essential products while the Special Powers Act 1974 prescribes death sentence as maximum sentences for the same offence of hoarding goods.

"The court can do nothing while laws are not applied properly against an offence. The authorities concerned should consult with the attorney general before filing the case," the HC bench observed.

However, the HC granted anticipatory bail for six weeks to Anjan Chowdhury in connection with a case filed on charges of hoarding rice at the company's warehouse in Dinajpur.

The HC bench comprising Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Shahed Nuruddin granted his bail after hearing on a bail petition. Anjan Chowdhury appeared before the HC bench during the hearing on the petition. The HC bench also asked the petitioner to surrender before the lower court concerned after six weeks.

According to the case, a mobile court in a drive on May 31 seized 5,124 tonnes of aromatic rice from six warehouses of Square Food and Beverage's rice mill in Gopalganj Bazar in Dinajpur Sadar upazila.

The mill had given permission to store only 312 tonnes of rice. However, they stored more than 4,812 tonnes of rice illegally, according to the case.

On June 1 Biplob Kumar Singh Roy, the Food controller of Dinajpur Sadar upazila, filed a case with Kotwali police station against the proprietor of the mills Anjan Chowdhury and Javed Hossain, the warehouse in-charge. Special teams of the Ministry of Food on May 31 started drives against illegal hoarding of paddy and rice by traders across the country.

Five special teams of the ministry conducted the anti-hoarding drives at Mohammadpur Town Hall and Krishi Market, Hatirpul market, Mirpur 1, Babubazar wholesale market and Kawran Bazar in the capital on June 1.

Different teams of other government monitoring authorities also carried out drives at upazila and district levels. The government move of starting drive came after a decision was taken at a weekly cabinet meeting on May 30.

The Food Ministry launched a drive against illegal rice hoarders on instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to keep the price within the purchasing capacity of consumers and to keep the supply stable. She also ordered taking action if anyone stockpiles rice illegally. The food minister said they received information of illegal rice hoarding by Square Group and Akij Group in two places of the country.







