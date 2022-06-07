Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 June, 2022, 5:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Anjan Chy gets bail in hoarding case

HC dissatisfied over not filing case under Special Powers Act

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the government role for prosecuting Square Group's managing director Anjan Chowdhury under the Control of Essential Commodities Act 1956, instead of the Special Powers Act 1974, for the recovery of 5,124 tonnes of rice from the company's warehouse in Dinajpur.
The Control of Essential Commodities Act 1956 prescribes maximum imprisonment for three years for storing essential products while the Special Powers Act 1974 prescribes death sentence as maximum sentences for the same offence of hoarding goods.
"The court can do nothing while laws are not applied properly against an offence. The authorities concerned should consult with the attorney general before filing the case," the HC bench observed.
However, the HC granted anticipatory bail for six weeks to Anjan Chowdhury in connection with a case filed on charges of hoarding rice at the company's warehouse in Dinajpur.
The HC bench comprising Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Shahed Nuruddin granted his bail after hearing on a bail petition. Anjan Chowdhury appeared before the HC bench during the hearing on the petition. The HC bench also asked the petitioner to surrender before the lower court concerned after six weeks.
According to the case, a mobile court in a drive on May 31 seized 5,124 tonnes of aromatic rice from six warehouses of Square Food and Beverage's rice mill in Gopalganj Bazar in Dinajpur Sadar upazila.
The mill had given permission to store only 312 tonnes of rice. However, they stored more than 4,812 tonnes of rice illegally, according to the case.
On June 1 Biplob Kumar Singh Roy, the Food controller of Dinajpur Sadar upazila, filed a case with Kotwali police station against the proprietor of the mills Anjan Chowdhury and Javed Hossain, the warehouse in-charge. Special teams of the Ministry of Food on May 31 started drives against illegal hoarding of paddy and rice by traders across the country.
Five special teams of the ministry conducted the anti-hoarding drives at Mohammadpur Town Hall and Krishi Market, Hatirpul market, Mirpur 1, Babubazar wholesale market and Kawran Bazar in the capital on June 1.
Different teams of other government monitoring authorities also carried out drives at upazila and district levels.  The government move of starting drive came after a decision was taken at a weekly cabinet meeting on May 30.
The Food Ministry launched a drive against illegal rice hoarders on instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to keep the price within the purchasing capacity of consumers and to keep the supply stable. She also ordered taking action if anyone stockpiles rice illegally. The food minister said they received information of illegal rice hoarding by Square Group and Akij Group in two places of the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Landslide kills 4, injures 5 in Jaintapur
Leaders and activists of the Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal being obstructed
Anjan Chy gets bail in hoarding case
Cop killed in city road accident
JU student jailed for 'derogatory' comments on Bangabandhu, PM
Indictment order against DGHS ex-DG, 5 others on June 12
Haji Salim refused bail
BD decides to provide info to Myanmar on Naaf River dredging


Latest News
Tamim, Siddons among group off to West Indies Monday night
"Will not contest election again": Sri Lankan President
Private companies to be allowed to import rice
Historic 6-Point Day Tuesday
Cost of various projects to be revised, Tajul tells JS
Bangladesh Bank devalues currency by Tk1.60
Outgoing Brazilian envoy pays courtesy calls on President
Square MD gets anticipatory bail in hoarding rice case
First digital population census begins from June 15
14-member body formed for Padma bridge opening ceremony
Most Read News
25 years of BIMSTEC
BM Container Depot Fire kills 50
Russia strikes Kyiv for 1st time in more than a month
Xiaomi offers up to Tk12,000 cashback on smartphones
Tamim, Siddons among group off to West Indies Monday night
Teacher dies unnaturally
And all the ‘rubbish’ our politicians speak...
BAEC condoles deaths of officials
Competition Law and its enforcement in Bangladesh
3 killed, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting: Police
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft