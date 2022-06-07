Video
Tuesday, 7 June, 2022
Cop killed in city road accident

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Staff Correspondent

A policeman was killed after a bus hit his motorcycle in the capital's Banglamotor area on Monday morning.
Constable Korban Ali, 25, was from Laxmipur Sadar upazila. He was serving at Rajarbagh Police Lines.
Hatirjheel Police Station Officer in-Charge Abdul Rashid said a bus of 'Welcome Paribahan' rammed into Korban Ali's motorcycle at Banglamotor area, leaving him dead on the spot.  Police seized the bus but the driver managed to flee the scene.
The body was kept at Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue, said Bachchu Miah, DMCH police outpost in-charge.


