JU student jailed for 'derogatory' comments on Bangabandhu, PM

A Cyber Tribunal in Dhaka on Monday sentenced a student of Jahangirnagar University (JU) to seven-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) for making derogatory comments on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina on Facebook.

Judge Jaglul Hossain of Dhaka Cyber Tribunal pronounced the judgment in presence of the convict Shamsul Alam Babu and sent him to jail with conviction warrant (CW), said prosecutor Nazrul Islam Babu.

The case was filed under the Information and Communication Technology Act against Babu with Ashulia Police Station on August 5 in 2015. Police on April 26 in 2016, submitted the chargesheet in the case and the tribunal on July 21 in 2016, and framed charges against him. The cyber tribunal on Monday came up with its judgment after examining nine witnesses on different hearing dates.









