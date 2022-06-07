Video
Tuesday, 7 June, 2022
Indictment order against DGHS ex-DG, 5 others on June 12

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Court Correspondent 

A  Dhaka court on Monday set June 12 to pass an order whether the charge against former director general (DG) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Abul Kalam Azad and others will be framed or not. Judge Asad Md Asifuzzaman of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 fixed the date after a hearing on charge framing.
On September 30 last year, ACC Deputy Director Md Farid Ahmed Patwary, also investigation officer of the case, submitted the chargesheet against the six including former health DG Abul Kalam Azad  and  Regent Group chairman Shahed Karim, in the case .
The  chargesheeted accused are   -  former director general (DG) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Abul Kalam Azad , Regent Group chairman Md Shahed alias Shahed Karim,  former DGHS director Aminul Hasan,  deputy director Dr Md Eunus Ali,  assistant director Dr Md Shafiur Rahman and research officer Dr Md Didarul Islam.






