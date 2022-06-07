Indictment order against DGHS ex-DG, 5 others on June 12

A Dhaka court on Monday set June 12 to pass an order whether the charge against former director general (DG) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Abul Kalam Azad and others will be framed or not. Judge Asad Md Asifuzzaman of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 fixed the date after a hearing on charge framing.

On September 30 last year, ACC Deputy Director Md Farid Ahmed Patwary, also investigation officer of the case, submitted the chargesheet against the six including former health DG Abul Kalam Azad and Regent Group chairman Shahed Karim, in the case .

The chargesheeted accused are - former director general (DG) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Abul Kalam Azad , Regent Group chairman Md Shahed alias Shahed Karim, former DGHS director Aminul Hasan, deputy director Dr Md Eunus Ali, assistant director Dr Md Shafiur Rahman and research officer Dr Md Didarul Islam.









