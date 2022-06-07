Video
Haji Salim refused bail

Full bench SC hearing Aug 1

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Staff Correspondent

The Supreme Court refused to grant bail on Monday to Awami League lawmaker Haji Md Salim in connection with a corruption case, in which the High Court upheld the trial court verdict sentencing him to 10 years imprisonment.
The chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim sent his bail petition to the full bench of the Appellate Division and fixed August 1 hearing on the bail petition.
Haji Salim submitted a nearly-1,200 page leave to appeal petition to the Appellate Division through his lawyer Sayeed Ahmed Raza on May 23 challenging the HC verdict that upheld his conviction and 10 years' jail sentence in the corruption case.
Haji Salim was taken to BSMMU on May 23 for treatment, a day after he was sent to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj in the corruption case.
On May 22, a court in Dhaka sent lawmaker Haji Salim to jail in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over amassing wealth beyond known sources.
Dhaka Special Judge Court-7 passed the order after the lawmaker surrendered at the court seeking bail. The court rejected his bail plea and ordered him to be sent to jail.


