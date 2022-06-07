BD decides to provide info to Myanmar on Naaf River dredging

Bangladesh on Monday decided to provide information for survey the viability and impact of dredging the Naaf River at Cox's Bazar to the Myanmar government and keep the dredging process suspended until a consensus.

The decision was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting held on Monday at the Foreign Ministry chaired by Foreign Secretary (Maritime Affairs Unit) Rear Admiral (Retd) Md Khurshed Alam.

Representative from the two countries, different ministries and related stakeholders attended the meeting and discussed on how to proceed dredging related issues of Naaf River.

Earlier on February 10 this year, Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a letter to Bangladesh government for the permission to dredge on their side of the Naaf River, which acts as a natural channel between the two countries. To decide about the letter, the meeting was convened.

The government has decided to provide information to the Myanmar government, according to the sources from Shipping Ministry who attended the meeting.

Besides, the meeting also suggested the Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) to stop dredging work in the Naaf River until getting the dredging alignment by the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), sources said.

According to sources, the BEZA has been conducting dredging work in Naaf River without informing the BIWTA or appointing any consultant.

However, Myanmar government has been disregarding the repeated calls of Bangladesh government on the dredging issue of the Naaf river since 2003.

Being a neighbouring country on the South-East, Myanmar is not responding to the letters for cooperating with dredging work in the Naaf river rather they always show unfriendly attitude in this regard, according to ministry sources.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has recently received a letter from Myanmar requesting for permission to dredge on their side of Naaf river, which acts as a natural channel between the two countries, sources said.

The meeting also suggested to assess the impact of dredging activities and other factors like survey and mapping etc, sources said.

The tourist cruises that sail for St Martin's have to face navigability problems, sources said, adding that the tourism sector will be flourished further after the dredging of the Naaf River.

Sources said the outstanding issues including Rohingya repatriation between the two countries have become stagnant for a long time because of the non-cooperation of Myanmar government and their regime change.

Even, international agencies including UNCHR representative are not allowed to talk on the sustainable Rohingya repatriation.












