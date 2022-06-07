Villagers to get specialized healthcare services online: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina seen clapping at the Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons golden jubilee programme after joining it virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban on Monday where Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque on behalf of the Prime Minister handed over gold medals, mementos and honorary fellowships to recipients of the of BCPS. photo : Observer

"We're creating the scope so that they (the patients) can get specialized treatment sitting at their own locations and staying in upazilas," she said.

The premier said this while inaugurating the golden jubilee celebration and the 14th convocation of Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS) at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre here, joining it through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganabhaban.

She said her government has installed web cameras at every upazila hospital. "We'll improve it (the online services through web cameras) further. We've this plan so that they (patients) can avail the specialized treatment online."

Hasina said though the government has already created the facility, it has a plan to improve it further so that the patients don't need to come to Dhaka, rather they can avail the specialized healthcare services staying in their own areas.

The prime minister urged the physicians to stay beside the people with a vow to provide them services instead of taking it merely as a profession.

"I expect that you will stand beside the people with a vow to provide the services not just for the sake of profession," she said.

The patients may get half-healed hearing some good words from a physician, said the premier.

"Good words from a physician can work as cure and create confidence among patients in many cases," said the premier.

She stressed the need for more research in health science, improving the quality of healthcare services and raising public awareness about the outbreak of diseases.

"The research in health science is very essential for us. You (the physicians) will pay more attention to the research," she said, adding that it is also an important thing to keep the people protected from many diseases that break out in the country due to its weather and climate.

"If our physicians can do such good jobs going abroad, why won't they do it in our country? That is my question," she said.

The PM said her government has been working to ensure international standard healthcare services for the people of the country. She said her government has established three other medical universities in Rajshahi, Chittagong and Sylhet as part of the government's plan to set up a medical university in every division.

Besides, many medical colleges both in public and private sectors are coming up across the country, she said.

"But one thing must be ensured, and that is the standard of treatment or services for the patients," said Hasina adding that the government has recruited a good number of health workers to this end.

She said "I would like to make a request that you (physicians) will have to take care of it so that the people of the country will get international standard treatment services," she said.

Though a doctor needs to provide services to many patients at a time unlike the physicians aboard, it is essential to improve the quality of medical care here, she added.

Hasina said the physicians will get all sorts of assistance from her in ensuring the proper healthcare services for the people of the country.

Noting that she considers the power as a means to serve the people of Bangladesh and not for enjoyment or leading a lavish life, the PM urged the physicians, irrespective of their locations, to stand beside the people in service to humanity.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque spoke at the function chaired by BCPS president Prof Quazi Deen Mohammad.

In the function, BCPS conferred the golden jubilee memento and honorary fellowship to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. On her behalf, the health minister received the memento and fellowship certificate from the BPCS president.

Former president of BCPS Prof AHM Towhidul Anwar Chowdhury delivered the welcome speech, while its senior vice president Prof Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam gave a vote of thanks.

BCPS honorary secretary Prof Md Billal Alam introduced foreign delegates from different countries including India, Pakistan, Australia and Sri Lanka.

On behalf of the PM the health minister handed over the gold medals to BCPS fellows and honorary fellowship to a number of local and foreign dignitaries. -UNB











