Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 June, 2022, 5:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Gopalganj DC, SP assure protecting Alvin Bagchi's ancestral assets

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Staff Correspondent

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahida Sultana and Superintendent of Police (SP) Ayesha Siddiqua of Gopalganj district have assured author Alvin Dilip Bagchi, an immigrant to Canada, to protect his paternal properties from the illegal grabbers.
In accordance with the instruction of Ant-Corruption Commission (ACC) Commissioner Dr Mozammel Huq Khan, also a former senior secretary, they have given the assurance while the author met the top officials of the district on Sunday.
Alvin Dilip Bagchi, who has written a volume of six books on the founder of Bangladesh Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, told this correspondent that he was fearing of grabbing his paternal lands and other assets in Bangladesh by some local anti-social people with evil and immoral intent and greed of grabbing land.
Learning from different sources, he came back to the country and drew attention of ACC Commissioner Dr Mozammel Huq Khan to look into the matter to protect his ancestral properties. Taking everything into consideration, Mozammel Huq asked local DC and SP to see the issue. Accordingly, DC and SP assured them of taking the case with due respect in the days to come.
He said that their family migrated to Canada in 2008 from the village of Burua of Kotalipara under Gopalganj district and settled there.
He claimed a group of local people are doing such criminal activities in the area getting united for personal benefit. If the local administration investigates the issue impartially, the persons responsible for such evil practices will be identified.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Landslide kills 4, injures 5 in Jaintapur
Leaders and activists of the Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal being obstructed
Anjan Chy gets bail in hoarding case
Cop killed in city road accident
JU student jailed for 'derogatory' comments on Bangabandhu, PM
Indictment order against DGHS ex-DG, 5 others on June 12
Haji Salim refused bail
BD decides to provide info to Myanmar on Naaf River dredging


Latest News
Tamim, Siddons among group off to West Indies Monday night
"Will not contest election again": Sri Lankan President
Private companies to be allowed to import rice
Historic 6-Point Day Tuesday
Cost of various projects to be revised, Tajul tells JS
Bangladesh Bank devalues currency by Tk1.60
Outgoing Brazilian envoy pays courtesy calls on President
Square MD gets anticipatory bail in hoarding rice case
First digital population census begins from June 15
14-member body formed for Padma bridge opening ceremony
Most Read News
25 years of BIMSTEC
BM Container Depot Fire kills 50
Russia strikes Kyiv for 1st time in more than a month
Xiaomi offers up to Tk12,000 cashback on smartphones
Teacher dies unnaturally
Tamim, Siddons among group off to West Indies Monday night
And all the ‘rubbish’ our politicians speak...
BAEC condoles deaths of officials
Competition Law and its enforcement in Bangladesh
3 killed, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting: Police
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft