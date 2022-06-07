Gopalganj DC, SP assure protecting Alvin Bagchi's ancestral assets

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahida Sultana and Superintendent of Police (SP) Ayesha Siddiqua of Gopalganj district have assured author Alvin Dilip Bagchi, an immigrant to Canada, to protect his paternal properties from the illegal grabbers.

In accordance with the instruction of Ant-Corruption Commission (ACC) Commissioner Dr Mozammel Huq Khan, also a former senior secretary, they have given the assurance while the author met the top officials of the district on Sunday.

Alvin Dilip Bagchi, who has written a volume of six books on the founder of Bangladesh Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, told this correspondent that he was fearing of grabbing his paternal lands and other assets in Bangladesh by some local anti-social people with evil and immoral intent and greed of grabbing land.

Learning from different sources, he came back to the country and drew attention of ACC Commissioner Dr Mozammel Huq Khan to look into the matter to protect his ancestral properties. Taking everything into consideration, Mozammel Huq asked local DC and SP to see the issue. Accordingly, DC and SP assured them of taking the case with due respect in the days to come.

He said that their family migrated to Canada in 2008 from the village of Burua of Kotalipara under Gopalganj district and settled there.

He claimed a group of local people are doing such criminal activities in the area getting united for personal benefit. If the local administration investigates the issue impartially, the persons responsible for such evil practices will be identified.











