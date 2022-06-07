BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

AB Bank Deputy Managing Director Mahmudul Alam, along with Md. Rafiqul Islam, Director, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), Shah Md. Ahsan Habib, Professor of BIBM, Kamal Hossain, Additional Director of BFIU and AB Bank officials posesforphotograph at a daylong training programme on "Prevention of Trade Based Money Laundering (TBML)" for the Trade Officials of AD Branches at AB Bank Training Academy in the city recently. photo: BankGlobal Islami Bank Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat flanked by Additional Managing Director Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Directors Ataus Samad and Sami Karim inauguratingthe bank's 91st branch as a Chief Guest at Pragati Sarani, Dhaka on Monday. photo: Bank