Tuesday, 7 June, 2022, 5:32 AM
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

Community Bank Ltd holds preparatory courses for 4IR

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Desk

Community Bank Training Academy organised a training workshop on 'Challenges and Readiness for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR)' recently, says a press release.
Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, MasihulHuq Chowdhury inaugurated the workshop as Session Chair.
In his inaugural speech, Chowdhury focus on Bank's initiatives for successful rollout of digital-first strategies to serve its customer from the alternate delivery channels with a unique digital banking experience. He also urged the importance of technological advancements for adapting the challenges of 4th Industrial Revolution in the banking industry.
Mohammed Ishaque Miah, Director and Systems Manager, Information Systems Development and Support Department of Bangladesh Bank attended the event as Chief Guest.  In his deliberations, he discussed Bangladesh Bank's initiatives on the Fourth IR and history of Industrial revolution and required strategies to tackle the challenges posed by the 4th IR.
Golam Mohammed Bhuiyan, National Consultant and Deputy Secretary, a2i Project, S. M. Tofayel Ahmad, Systems Analyst and Joint Director, Information Systems Development and Support Department of Bangladesh Bank conducted sessions in the training event.
Among others, Deputy Managing Director and CBO, S M MainulKabir, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Mohammad Abdul Qaium Khan also attended the program. At the same time, 40 more senior officials of the Bank also participated the programme virtually.


