Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 June, 2022, 5:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BRAC Bank initiates paper recycling process

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Desk

BRAC Bank has initiated a paper recycling process, styled Every Page Matters, as part of its strong environmental commitment.
BRAC Bank recycles all old, outdated and waste papers converting them into essential items such as clipboards, boxes, notebooks, cartons, etc, says a press release.
As Corporate Environmental Responsibility has become one of the business responsibilities worldwide, BRAC Bank has embarked on a zero-waste policy regarding use of paper in the workplace. The bank has already recycled 135 tonnes of paper through a recycling partner.
As part of scaling up the initiative, the bank collects unusable papers from its offices across the country and un-reusable outdated printed ones from its store and handovers them to the recycling partner.
Commenting on this sustainability initiative, BRAC Bank Managing Director & CEO Selim R. F. Hussain said: "As a member of Global Alliance for Banking on Values, BRAC Bank believes in the philosophy of people, planet and prosperity and works towards making the environment clean and planet more habitable for all. In line with our commitment to sustainability and care for the planet, we strive to contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of Bangladesh through sustainable initiatives."
"At BRAC Bank, we inculcate recycling culture at the workplace among our people. We believe this little recycling initiative will sow the seed of sustainability among our people and inspire others in the industry to emulate it. We hope to scale up this initiative by bringing all our recyclable items under one initiative and contribute more to the environment."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Community Bank Ltd holds preparatory courses for 4IR
BRAC Bank initiates paper recycling process
Tourism Malaysia holds roadshow in Dhaka
S Arabia hikes July crude prices surprisingly high for Asia buyers
FBCCI, DCCI deeply condole for Ctg fire victims
'Steps should be taken to sign FTA with Japan'
FBCCI for reconsidering rod price in govt projects


Latest News
Tamim, Siddons among group off to West Indies Monday night
"Will not contest election again": Sri Lankan President
Private companies to be allowed to import rice
Historic 6-Point Day Tuesday
Cost of various projects to be revised, Tajul tells JS
Bangladesh Bank devalues currency by Tk1.60
Outgoing Brazilian envoy pays courtesy calls on President
Square MD gets anticipatory bail in hoarding rice case
First digital population census begins from June 15
14-member body formed for Padma bridge opening ceremony
Most Read News
25 years of BIMSTEC
BM Container Depot Fire kills 50
Russia strikes Kyiv for 1st time in more than a month
Xiaomi offers up to Tk12,000 cashback on smartphones
Teacher dies unnaturally
Tamim, Siddons among group off to West Indies Monday night
And all the ‘rubbish’ our politicians speak...
BAEC condoles deaths of officials
Competition Law and its enforcement in Bangladesh
3 killed, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting: Police
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft