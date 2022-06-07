Video
Tourism Malaysia holds roadshow in Dhaka

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Desk

The six-day maiden roadshow of Tourism Malaysia (Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board) held after a two-year hiatus in Dhaka and Chittagong will conclude today (Tuesday) .
In this connection a Malaysian delegation headed by Syed Yahya Syed Othman, Senior Director of the Strategic Planning Division, Tourism Malaysia comprising five travel agents and two health industry organizations has been visiting Bangladesh.
Apart from instilling confidence in Bangladeshis to return to Malaysia, the roadshow aims to provide a platform for the industry community to bounce back and steer the tourism sector back to its former glory, if not better.
"This is an excellent time to return to Bangladesh, and the timing of this roadshow is ideal. The resumption of scheduled international flights from Bangladesh coincides with Malaysia's reopening of its international borders," said Syed Yahya Syed Othman.
 "We are thrilled and excited to welcome Bangladeshi tourists back on exciting, new value-driven and action-packed itineraries to experience Malaysia's best and latest," he added.
Bangladesh continues to be one of Malaysia's top market sources, with 179,000 arrivals (+19.3 per cent) in 2019. Malaysia has opened its shores for quarantine-free travel on April 1, 2022 to welcome fully-vaccinated international travellers.
Currently, Malaysia offers more than 3910 seats weekly between Dhaka and Malaysia through Malaysia Airlines, Batik Air, and AirAsia.







