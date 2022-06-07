Video
FBCCI, DCCI deeply condole for Ctg fire victims

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin has expressed deep sorrow and sadness at the loss of lives and injuries in the BM Container depot fire at Sitakunda in Chattogram.
In a condolence message on Sunday, the FBCCI president prayed for the eternal souls and extended his deepest sympathy to the bereaved family members.
He called for ensuring maximum safe working environment in all industrial mills, buildings and warehouses to avoid such tragic accidents and loss of life in future.
In a separate message President and members of the Board of Directors of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) express their deep condolences and shock at the unexpected loss of lives of 37 people so far at the devastating fire incident happened at BM Container Depot at Sitakunda in Chattogram on Saturday.
They also expressed their deep sorrow and profound sympathy to the bereaved family members. DCCI also prayed for the early recovery of the wounded people in this fire incident, according to press release.
Moreover, Dhaka Chamber also emphasized to identify the cause of this unexpected incident and urged concerned authority to be cautious in future, so that we could avoid such loss of lives.  


