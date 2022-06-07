Video
BHBFC opens Khagrachari branch

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) has opened its 62nd branch in Khagrachari district through a ceremony held at the Circuit House Conference Hall in the city recently.
Local MP Kujendra Lal Tripura, inaugurated the office as the chief guest. The chairman of BHBFC Board of Directors Prof. Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, Pratap Chandra Biswas, Deputy Commissioner, Khagrachari and Nirmalendu Chowdhury, the mayor, Khagrachari Pourosava attended the ceremony as special guests, says a press release.  
Md. Afzal Karim, the BHBFC Managing Director presided over the occasion, attended among others by elites of the loclity, BHBFC Loan borrowers, media representatives and BHBFC officials also attended the ceremony.
BHBFC has been providing home loan in Khagrachari for a long time from its Chattogram office. Speakers of the ceremony hopped that, the local people will now experience better and prompt service from this office.


