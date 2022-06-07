Video
Tuesday, 7 June, 2022
NHCS appoints Anzam Ansar as a Director, CEO

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

Anzam Ansar Bazu

Anzam Ansar Bazu

Anzam Ansar Bazu recently has been appointed as a Director and the CEO of New Horizon Canadian International School (NHCS), a concern of Bangladeshi industrial giant T.K. Group, says a press release.
Under the province of British Columbia (BC) Ministry of Education, Canada's "Global Offshore School Program", the schools will be completely overseen and monitored by the BC Ministry of Education and operated by Canadian BC certified Principal and teachers only.  
Anzam Ansar Bazu has a long and distinguished carrier in the academic field as an Associate Professor and Director at Dhaka International University (DIU), Head of IELTS and CEO at Saifur's Group of Companies and Head of Operation at Earth House Alternative School.
Since the inception of the "BC Global Offshore program" 35+ years back, thousands of students have graduated with the BC Dogwood diploma and have enjoyed successful careers overseas and in their own. BC works hard to continue as one of the leading education systems in the world - both here in British Columbia and internationally through its network of BC offshore schools. BC's education system is one of the most respected in the world with outstanding teachers, skilled administrators, motivated and talented students, committed parents and dedicated education partners.
Currently, the BC offshore school program is operating in eight different countries worldwide like China, Colombia, Egypt, France, Japan, Qatar, Thailand, Bahrain and United Arab Emirates with Bangladesh to become the ninth. It will create new opportunities & scopes in Bangladeshi education system by providing the highest level of education.
T.K Group is going to establish a chain of international schools around Bangladesh.  The first one is being built at Hatirjheel which will be operational in April,2023.


