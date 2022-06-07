Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 June, 2022, 5:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

realme launches night photo contest

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

Youth-favourite brand realme came up with a night photo contest, where participants could share night photos taken on their phones, to portray the beauty and peacefulness of nighttime.
The contest continued till June 2, last the winners will be named soon, says a press release.
Youngsters with an avid interest in photography captured memorable moments around different hot spots of Bangladesh, and shared them on the comment section under the contest's post, on realme's page. This initiative aimed at helping the youth unleash their creativity through night photography.
The contest has been promoted by popular youth influencers including Raef Al Hasan Rafa, Salman Muqtadir and Habiba Akter Shurovy. This newest addition to realme's number series devices come with a 108MP ProLight camera, designed to capture the vivid essence of the night with utmost clarity.
Moreover, the camera is powered by the HM6 sensor which possesses an in-sensor ultra-zoom technology with a merging algorithm to create beautifully detailed zoomed-in shots. Meanwhile, Street Photography Mode 2.0 supports amazing features for vivid street shots.
The stylish device with a thickness of 7.99mm, weighing 178g only, also features the world's first ripple holographic design solution - a breakthrough in the design technology ready to make waves in the industry. realme 9 is also equipped with snapdragon processor, along with a 5000mAh Massive Battery and a 33W Dart Charge for a power-packed experience.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Community Bank Ltd holds preparatory courses for 4IR
BRAC Bank initiates paper recycling process
Tourism Malaysia holds roadshow in Dhaka
S Arabia hikes July crude prices surprisingly high for Asia buyers
FBCCI, DCCI deeply condole for Ctg fire victims
'Steps should be taken to sign FTA with Japan'
FBCCI for reconsidering rod price in govt projects


Latest News
Tamim, Siddons among group off to West Indies Monday night
"Will not contest election again": Sri Lankan President
Private companies to be allowed to import rice
Historic 6-Point Day Tuesday
Cost of various projects to be revised, Tajul tells JS
Bangladesh Bank devalues currency by Tk1.60
Outgoing Brazilian envoy pays courtesy calls on President
Square MD gets anticipatory bail in hoarding rice case
First digital population census begins from June 15
14-member body formed for Padma bridge opening ceremony
Most Read News
25 years of BIMSTEC
BM Container Depot Fire kills 50
Russia strikes Kyiv for 1st time in more than a month
Xiaomi offers up to Tk12,000 cashback on smartphones
Teacher dies unnaturally
Tamim, Siddons among group off to West Indies Monday night
And all the ‘rubbish’ our politicians speak...
BAEC condoles deaths of officials
Competition Law and its enforcement in Bangladesh
3 killed, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting: Police
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft