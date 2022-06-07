realme launches night photo contest

Youth-favourite brand realme came up with a night photo contest, where participants could share night photos taken on their phones, to portray the beauty and peacefulness of nighttime.

The contest continued till June 2, last the winners will be named soon, says a press release.

Youngsters with an avid interest in photography captured memorable moments around different hot spots of Bangladesh, and shared them on the comment section under the contest's post, on realme's page. This initiative aimed at helping the youth unleash their creativity through night photography.

The contest has been promoted by popular youth influencers including Raef Al Hasan Rafa, Salman Muqtadir and Habiba Akter Shurovy. This newest addition to realme's number series devices come with a 108MP ProLight camera, designed to capture the vivid essence of the night with utmost clarity.

Moreover, the camera is powered by the HM6 sensor which possesses an in-sensor ultra-zoom technology with a merging algorithm to create beautifully detailed zoomed-in shots. Meanwhile, Street Photography Mode 2.0 supports amazing features for vivid street shots.

The stylish device with a thickness of 7.99mm, weighing 178g only, also features the world's first ripple holographic design solution - a breakthrough in the design technology ready to make waves in the industry. realme 9 is also equipped with snapdragon processor, along with a 5000mAh Massive Battery and a 33W Dart Charge for a power-packed experience.



















