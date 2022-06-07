Video
‘Regulatory body imperative to address 3-comm issues’

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Correspondent

Planning Minister M. A. Mannan MP, attends a discussion on "Tarunyer Budget," sponsored by Daraz at The Westin Dhaka on Saturday.

Planning Minister M. A. Mannan MP, attends a discussion on "Tarunyer Budget," sponsored by Daraz at The Westin Dhaka on Saturday.

Planning Minister M. A. Mannan said a regulatory body was needed to be set up on an urgent basis to address various issues prevalent in the country's e-commerce sector.
The government has been working to provide necessary facilities to startups in the sector which has been making a positive contribution to the country's economy.
The Planning Minister was speaking as the chief guest at a pre-budget discussion titled  "Tarunyer Budget", sponsored by Daraz at The Westin Dhaka on Saturday. The discussion highlighted the expectations of the young generation for the policymakers.
The event was attended by AHM Hasinul Quddus Rusho, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Daraz Bangladesh Limited; Samakal Advisory Editor Abu Sayeed Khan; Abul Kasem Khan, Former President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Managing Director of AK Khan Telecom; Zia Ashraf, Founder and COO of Chaldal.com and other stakeholders.
It is expected that the forthcoming budget will reflect their expectations while formulating the country's policies. The discussion is expected to play a positive role in formulating a youth-friendly budget.
AHM Hasinul Quddus Rusho while proposing the possible amendments to be addressed in the upcoming budget (2022-2023 financial year) said:  "At present, Bangladesh ranks 46th in the global ranking of e-commerce ventures. In order to take this important and dynamic sector forward, it is necessary to add a definition of 'online marketplace', which only addresses the retail business and does not cover the marketplace modality of e-commerce business.
"We urge the government to provide clarity on the said definition to make the vat law as per global standard which will aid the e-commerce sector to flourish. We have recommended to the NBR to digitize the procedure for keeping record of VAT invoices."
He further stated "A decision to grant exemption from the minimum turnover tax that add minimal amount to the direct tax collected by the National Board of Revenue from this 'infant industry' would enable this industry in long run to make a significant contribution to the government exchequer.
"At the same time, the 0.50 percent cap (of the total business turnover) on promotional expenditure under the Income Tax Ordinance is not sufficient for new industry and may be reconsidered."


