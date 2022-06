Business Events

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited's Managing Director, Golam Murshed, Standard Chartered Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz and Robi Chief Enterprise Business Officer Adil Hossain Noble pose for photographs on the sidelines of a tripartite deal signing ceremony at Walton Headquarters in Dhaka recently. Under the deal Walton employees will enjoy special offer on telco products from Robi along with regular card benefits.