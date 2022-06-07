Vivo launches smartphone X80 5G

vivo, a leader in the global smartphone industry, has recently launched its latest flagship smartphone, the vivo X80 5G and the device is now available.

This latest addition to the X series, built upon the success of its predecessor, with a collaboration between vivo and ZEISS and launched in Bangladesh on May 27 last, is available for BDT 76990, says a press release.

The X80 5G comes in two elegant colours, Cosmic Black and Urban Blue. The Cosmic Black is the aesthetic depiction of a starlit night sky, whereas the Urban Blue is its polar opposite, with a representation of a pleasant day on a sunny island.

For its superior photography capabilities and revolutionary imaging technology, the X series smartphones have always been the buzz of the town.

With its ZEISS Professional Imaging, Super Performance, and Elegant Design, the X80 5G will make a significant contribution to the smartphone industry. The X80 5G is equipped with a 50MP Ultra-Sensing Sensor that produces stunning photographs even in low light.

The camera is powered by the vivo V1+ Chip and the ZEISS T* Coating. The ZEISS T* Coating helps to reduce light reflection, allowing users to capture more vibrant and true-to-life images. The vivo V1+ Chip, on the other hand, is meant to improve the device's imaging, display, and game graphics.

For videographers, the device offers ZEISS Professional Video that features many modes like ZEISS Cinematic Style Bokeh and AI Video Enhancement. The ZEISS Cinematic Style Bokeh is a mode that comes with effects of ZEISS film lenses and creates oval flares in the videos and photos giving it a more professional and vibrant look.

The AI Video Enhancement is a feature that helps detect scene changes and offers smooth transitions. It enables the camera to adapt in real time, even in extremely low light.

Not only that, X80 5G is a pinnacle of superior camera features and capabilities that is the result of vivo's research and the experience of being a camera industry leader through ZEISS. The ZEISS Style Portrait offers features that help enhance the portrait experience.





