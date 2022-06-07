

Call to eradicate child labour in shrimp industry

Joint initiatives from both the public and private sector should be taken so that no obstacle is created for hampering the growth of this sector, they said.

They remarked while addressing a Consultation meeting with government officials, representatives from private sector, trade unions and mass media at Udayan Bangladesh Office at Bagerhat district town recently, says a press release.

The event was aimed at identifying good practices in shrimp value chain management.

Mehedy Hasan, Deputy Director (Information) of Bagerhat, attended as the chief guest. In his speech, he underscored on building children friendly upazila through eradication of child labour with the participation of all concerned.

Israt Jahan, general secretary of Udayan Bangladesh and vice president of district press club, presided over.

INCIDIN Bangladesh organized the programme with the support of Global March against Child Labour and Udayan Bangladesh.

While presenting the keynote paper, Md. Rafiqual Islam Khan (Alom), Manager (Programme) of INCIDIN Bangladesh, said there is a presence of a huge number of children in collection of shrimp fry and shrimp supply system in the district.

The presence of child workers in value chain of shrimp industry affected the shrimp industry as a whole. There is also a possibility of this important industry of Bangladesh being questioned by its global buyers, he observed.

Fakir Mohitul Islam Sumon, president of Bagerhat district Shrimp Owners Association, said children are engaged in such work, because quality shrimp fries are not available from hatchery.

It is possible to reduce child labour in supply system of agricultural industry, including shrimp, with the combined efforts of government, non-government and private sector, he said.

Local government officials, public representatives, journalists, representatives of private development organizations, and others involved in shrimp and agricultural sector were present on the occasion.







