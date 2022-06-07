Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 June, 2022, 5:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Call to eradicate child labour in shrimp industry

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

Call to eradicate child labour in shrimp industry

Call to eradicate child labour in shrimp industry

Terming shrimp industry as an important sector regarding the country's export, speakers said child labour in this sector may hamper its image to its global buyers.
Joint initiatives from both the public and private sector should be taken so that no obstacle is created for hampering the growth of this sector, they said.   
They remarked while addressing a Consultation meeting with government officials, representatives from private sector, trade unions and mass media at Udayan Bangladesh Office at Bagerhat district town recently, says a press release.
The event was aimed at identifying good practices in shrimp value chain management.  
Mehedy Hasan, Deputy Director (Information) of Bagerhat, attended as the chief guest. In his speech, he underscored on building children friendly upazila through eradication of child labour with the participation of all concerned.     
Israt Jahan, general secretary of Udayan Bangladesh and vice president of district press club, presided over.
INCIDIN Bangladesh organized the programme with the support of Global March against Child Labour and Udayan Bangladesh.      
While presenting the keynote paper, Md. Rafiqual Islam Khan (Alom), Manager (Programme) of INCIDIN Bangladesh, said there is a presence of a huge number of children in collection of shrimp fry and shrimp supply system in the district.
The presence of child workers in value chain of shrimp industry affected the shrimp industry as a whole. There is also a possibility of this important industry of Bangladesh being questioned by its global buyers, he observed.   
Fakir Mohitul Islam Sumon, president of Bagerhat district Shrimp Owners Association, said children are engaged in such work, because quality shrimp fries are not available from hatchery.      
It is possible to reduce child labour in supply system of agricultural industry, including shrimp, with the combined efforts of government, non-government and private sector, he said.   
Local government officials, public representatives, journalists, representatives of private development organizations, and others involved in shrimp and agricultural sector were present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Community Bank Ltd holds preparatory courses for 4IR
BRAC Bank initiates paper recycling process
Tourism Malaysia holds roadshow in Dhaka
S Arabia hikes July crude prices surprisingly high for Asia buyers
FBCCI, DCCI deeply condole for Ctg fire victims
'Steps should be taken to sign FTA with Japan'
FBCCI for reconsidering rod price in govt projects


Latest News
Tamim, Siddons among group off to West Indies Monday night
"Will not contest election again": Sri Lankan President
Private companies to be allowed to import rice
Historic 6-Point Day Tuesday
Cost of various projects to be revised, Tajul tells JS
Bangladesh Bank devalues currency by Tk1.60
Outgoing Brazilian envoy pays courtesy calls on President
Square MD gets anticipatory bail in hoarding rice case
First digital population census begins from June 15
14-member body formed for Padma bridge opening ceremony
Most Read News
25 years of BIMSTEC
BM Container Depot Fire kills 50
Russia strikes Kyiv for 1st time in more than a month
Xiaomi offers up to Tk12,000 cashback on smartphones
Teacher dies unnaturally
And all the ‘rubbish’ our politicians speak...
Tamim, Siddons among group off to West Indies Monday night
BAEC condoles deaths of officials
Competition Law and its enforcement in Bangladesh
3 killed, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting: Police
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft