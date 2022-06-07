India forex reserves cross $600bn again in May

MUMBAI, June 6: Foreign exchange reserves have again crossed the $600-billion mark after falling below this milestone for a few weeks. According to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the country's forex reserves increased by $3.8 billion to $601.4 billion in the week ended May 27. In two weeks, the reserves have gone up by $8 billion.

The increase in forex reserves was driven by an increase in the foreign currency assets (FCAs) and gold reserves. -TNN









