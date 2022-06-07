Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 June, 2022, 5:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD to stay safe, sustainable apparel source spot:  BGMEA

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140

BD to stay safe, sustainable apparel source spot:  BGMEA

BD to stay safe, sustainable apparel source spot:  BGMEA

The country's apparel industry is committed to carrying forward the achievements that have earned the sector global accolades as a safe and sustainable industry, said the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).
"While our achievements make us immensely proud, they also inspire us to dream bigger and strengthen our tenacity to continue pursuance of excellence to retain the fame of Bangladesh as a safe and sustainable apparel sourcing destination," BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said.
He made the remarks while speaking at a discussion on the road to sustainability and a transparent supply chain organised by OAV - German Asia-Pacific Business Association, the German importers, and the Embassy of Bangladesh in Berlin, and hosted by W�nsche Group Friday.
Faruque said Bangladesh has the highest number of LEED Green factories in the world, with 161 green factories certified by the USGBC, of which 48 are platinum-rated and 99 are gold-rated, and these green factories are equipped with all the eco-friendly features and emit 40 percent less carbon than a conventional factory.
The BGMEA has joined the German Green Button initiative which identifies socially and ecologically sustainable textiles that are placed on the market by responsible companies.   
"Our commitment is to take the readymade garments (RMG) industry to the next level of sustainability and continue the momentum, '' the BGMEA president said.
"If we talk about the transparency in the supply chain of the industry, we have seen some significant transformation here. All factory inspection reports are now disclosed online which has set a unique example in the world on the issue of workplace safety."
Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, ambassador of Bangladesh to Germany, Miran Ali, vice-president of BGMEA, Christian Moritz, managing director of Wunsche Gruppe, Almut Roessner, executive board member of OAV, Dr Michael Arretz, CEO of VFI, Christian Ewert, global director of TEDD - Trusted Experts on Due Diligence, and Md Saiful Islam, commercial counsellor of the Bangladesh Embassy in Berlin, also spoke.
BGMEA directors Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, Md Imranur Rahman, Neela Hosna Ara and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Foreign Mission Cell Shams Mahmud were also present.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Community Bank Ltd holds preparatory courses for 4IR
BRAC Bank initiates paper recycling process
Tourism Malaysia holds roadshow in Dhaka
S Arabia hikes July crude prices surprisingly high for Asia buyers
FBCCI, DCCI deeply condole for Ctg fire victims
'Steps should be taken to sign FTA with Japan'
FBCCI for reconsidering rod price in govt projects


Latest News
Tamim, Siddons among group off to West Indies Monday night
"Will not contest election again": Sri Lankan President
Private companies to be allowed to import rice
Historic 6-Point Day Tuesday
Cost of various projects to be revised, Tajul tells JS
Bangladesh Bank devalues currency by Tk1.60
Outgoing Brazilian envoy pays courtesy calls on President
Square MD gets anticipatory bail in hoarding rice case
First digital population census begins from June 15
14-member body formed for Padma bridge opening ceremony
Most Read News
25 years of BIMSTEC
BM Container Depot Fire kills 50
Xiaomi offers up to Tk12,000 cashback on smartphones
Russia strikes Kyiv for 1st time in more than a month
Teacher dies unnaturally
And all the ‘rubbish’ our politicians speak...
Tamim, Siddons among group off to West Indies Monday night
BAEC condoles deaths of officials
Competition Law and its enforcement in Bangladesh
3 killed, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting: Police
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft