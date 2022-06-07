

BD to stay safe, sustainable apparel source spot: BGMEA

"While our achievements make us immensely proud, they also inspire us to dream bigger and strengthen our tenacity to continue pursuance of excellence to retain the fame of Bangladesh as a safe and sustainable apparel sourcing destination," BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said.

He made the remarks while speaking at a discussion on the road to sustainability and a transparent supply chain organised by OAV - German Asia-Pacific Business Association, the German importers, and the Embassy of Bangladesh in Berlin, and hosted by W�nsche Group Friday.

Faruque said Bangladesh has the highest number of LEED Green factories in the world, with 161 green factories certified by the USGBC, of which 48 are platinum-rated and 99 are gold-rated, and these green factories are equipped with all the eco-friendly features and emit 40 percent less carbon than a conventional factory.

The BGMEA has joined the German Green Button initiative which identifies socially and ecologically sustainable textiles that are placed on the market by responsible companies.

"Our commitment is to take the readymade garments (RMG) industry to the next level of sustainability and continue the momentum, '' the BGMEA president said.

"If we talk about the transparency in the supply chain of the industry, we have seen some significant transformation here. All factory inspection reports are now disclosed online which has set a unique example in the world on the issue of workplace safety."

Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, ambassador of Bangladesh to Germany, Miran Ali, vice-president of BGMEA, Christian Moritz, managing director of Wunsche Gruppe, Almut Roessner, executive board member of OAV, Dr Michael Arretz, CEO of VFI, Christian Ewert, global director of TEDD - Trusted Experts on Due Diligence, and Md Saiful Islam, commercial counsellor of the Bangladesh Embassy in Berlin, also spoke.

BGMEA directors Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, Md Imranur Rahman, Neela Hosna Ara and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Foreign Mission Cell Shams Mahmud were also present. -UNB





