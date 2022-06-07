Video
Tuesday, 7 June, 2022
Business

City Bank completes subscription of Tk 7b Subordinated Bond

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Business Desk

City Bank recently successfully completed the subscription of the bank's  4th Subordinated Bond worth BDT 7.00 billion, where City Bank Capital Resources Ltd and IDLC Investments Ltd were the lead arranger and trustee of the issue respectively, says a press release.
The issue has enhanced Tier-II capital of City Bank following "Guideline of Risk Based Capital Adequacy" of Bangladesh Bank.Therefore, it ultimately increased issuer's Capital to Risk-weighted Asset Ratio (CRAR).  Agrani Bank Ltd, Janata Bank Ltd, Sonali Bank Ltd, Mercantile Bank Ltd, National Life Insurance Company Ltd and Shimanto Bank Ltd are the subscribers of the bond. Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director & CEO of the bank expressed sincere gratitude to all the subscribers and stakeholders who were involved with this issuance process.


