New tariff rate of gas is rational: FBCCI President

President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) Jashim Uddin said that the new tariff rate of gas is rational.

He thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for keeping gas prices rational amid the global turmoil caused by the Ukraine-Russia War and the rising trend of LNG price, said a press release on Sunday.

Earlier, the distribution companies proposed for more than 100 percent of price hike, while the new tariff rate for captive power has been increased by 15.5 percent, large scale industry by 11.96 per cent and medium industry by 10 per cent.

In contrast, small and cottage industries will pay almost 37 percent lower tariff than current price. The price of gas in the power sector has been increased by 12.81 percent percubic meter.

It is also expected that the public transport fare will remain the same as the CNG tariff is kept unchanged.

The FBCCI believes that the new rates have been set taking into consideration the capabilities of all types of industries in the country, national and international perspective.

The FBCCI president believes that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's far-sighted decision regarding gas tariff will further accelerate the country's industrialization and economic growth.

Jasim called upon the distribution companies to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to keep the factory production persistent.







