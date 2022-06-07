Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 June, 2022, 5:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

New tariff rate of gas is rational: FBCCI President

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Business Desk

President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) Jashim Uddin said that the new tariff rate of gas is rational.
He thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for keeping gas prices rational amid  the global turmoil caused by the Ukraine-Russia War and the rising trend of  LNG price, said a press release on Sunday.
Earlier, the distribution companies proposed for more than 100 percent of price hike, while the new tariff rate for captive power has been increased by 15.5 percent, large scale industry by 11.96 per cent and medium industry by 10 per cent.
In contrast, small and cottage industries will pay almost 37 percent lower tariff than current price.  The price of gas in the power sector has been increased by 12.81 percent percubic meter.
It is also expected that the public transport fare will remain the same as the CNG tariff is kept unchanged.
The FBCCI believes that the new rates have been set taking into consideration the capabilities of all types of industries in the country, national and international perspective.
The FBCCI president believes that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's far-sighted decision regarding gas tariff will further accelerate the country's industrialization and economic growth.
Jasim called upon the distribution companies to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to keep the factory production persistent.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Community Bank Ltd holds preparatory courses for 4IR
BRAC Bank initiates paper recycling process
Tourism Malaysia holds roadshow in Dhaka
S Arabia hikes July crude prices surprisingly high for Asia buyers
FBCCI, DCCI deeply condole for Ctg fire victims
'Steps should be taken to sign FTA with Japan'
FBCCI for reconsidering rod price in govt projects


Latest News
Tamim, Siddons among group off to West Indies Monday night
"Will not contest election again": Sri Lankan President
Private companies to be allowed to import rice
Historic 6-Point Day Tuesday
Cost of various projects to be revised, Tajul tells JS
Bangladesh Bank devalues currency by Tk1.60
Outgoing Brazilian envoy pays courtesy calls on President
Square MD gets anticipatory bail in hoarding rice case
First digital population census begins from June 15
14-member body formed for Padma bridge opening ceremony
Most Read News
25 years of BIMSTEC
BM Container Depot Fire kills 50
Xiaomi offers up to Tk12,000 cashback on smartphones
Russia strikes Kyiv for 1st time in more than a month
Teacher dies unnaturally
And all the ‘rubbish’ our politicians speak...
Tamim, Siddons among group off to West Indies Monday night
BAEC condoles deaths of officials
Competition Law and its enforcement in Bangladesh
3 killed, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting: Police
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft