Gas,Oil and Mineral resources Corpn Bill, 2022 placed in parliament

Bangladesh Gas,Oil and Mineral resources Corporation Bill, 2022 was placed in the parliament aiming to establish a corporation for implementing action plan, development projects and further development of the sector.

The bill, placed by State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Sunday, was later sent to the parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry ofPower, Energy and Mineral Resources for further security and submit a report within a fifteen days.

Placing the bill, the state minister said the proposed law will be enacted through amending Bangladesh oil,Gas and Mineral Corporation Ordinance,1985. -BSS













