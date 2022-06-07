BDT further depreciated to Tk 91.5 against US dollar

Bangladesh Bank has further depreciated Bangladesh Taka (BDT) to Tk 91.5 against US dollar on Monday. It means the price of US dollar has been raised by Tk 1.6 from Tk89.90.

Earlier taka was depreciated to Tk89.90 as inter-bank exchange last week at pressure by different stakeholders.

Previously on Sunday, most banks in the country settled import Letters of Credit (LCs) at Tk91.50-Tk92 per dollar, two days after the central bank withdrew the uniform exchange rate of dollars.

According to the market analysis, from July 2020 to August last year, the dollar was stable at Tk84.80 in the interbank currency market. But since then the dollar crisis has begun due to making payments against large import costs, which have continued to this day.

At the beginning of August 2021, the value of each dollar in the interbank market was the same. From August 3, it increased by one or two paisa and on August 22 last year it exceeded Tk85 for the first time.

On January 9 this year, it increased to Tk86. After that, the rate was fixed till March 22. Later, on March 23, the interbank market increased by another 20 paisa to Tk8S.20. On April 27, it increased by another 25 paisa to Tk86.45. On May 10 it increases by another 25 paisa and on May 16 also increased by 80 paisa. On May 23 it increases by 40 paisa. Then on May 29, the interbank money market was set at Tk89 per

dollar.

Even then the market was not stable. Later, in response to the demand of Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA) and Association of Bankers, an organization of top officials of the bank, Bangladesh (ABB), on May 29, Bangladesh Bank tied the dollar at Tk89 in the interbank currency market.

However, the banks offered an exchange rate of Tk89.8 per dollar in interbank transactions. As the market is not stable, the price has been increased from TK 1.60 to Tk91.50 on Monday which is the highest price ever. In the open market, the price of one dollar is being charged at Tk100 to Tk102.







