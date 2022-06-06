HC asks not to file petition for fugitives

The High Court (HC) on Sunday directed the lawyers not to file any petition on behalf of the fugitive accused.

The HC bench also warned the lawyers to issue contempt of court rule against them, if they do not follow this guideline of the highest court of the country.

The HC bench comprising Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque

Akondo came up with the comment during Sunday's proceedings.

Pointing the finger to all the lawyers present in the courtroom, the senior judge of the HC bench said, "I would like to draw

the attention of all of you to the fact that no one will appeal for those accused persons, who are out of the proceedings of the case or absconding. If anyone file petition before the court on behalf of the fugitives, I will issue a contempt of court rule against all those lawyers."

The HC bench came up with the comments after receiving an Appellate Division judgement regarding Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP senior vice chairman Tarique Rahman. In a judgement, the Appellate Division said that Zubaida Rahman is a fugitive in the eye of the law.

The apex court also commented that the High Court made a mistake by conducting hearing and ordering on a petition filed by Zubaida Rahman under Section 571A of the Criminal Procedure Code to dismiss the corruption case.

The SC also observed that the concerned High Court bench overstepped its jurisdiction by illegally entertaining and hearing her petition as she filed it without surrendering to the trial court concerned in connection with a corruption case.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique made the observations in the full text of its verdict which was released on June 1.

Earlier on April 13 this year, the four-member bench of apex court upheld a High Court verdict that in 2017 had cleared the way for the lower court to resume trial proceedings of the corruption case against Zubaida Rahman. On September 26, 2008, the ACC filed the case with Kafrul Police Station against Tarique Rahman, who is now in London, his wife Zubaida, and her mother Iqbal Mand Banu for amassing assets through illegal means and concealing information in their wealth statement.