Monday, 6 June, 2022, 2:18 PM
3 BAEC officials, 3 others killed, 40 injured in road accident at Savar

Published : Monday, 6 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 252
Staff Correspondent

Six people including three officials of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) were killed and 40 others injured as a bus rammed two vehicles at Boliarpur on Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Savar on Sunday morning.
Four of the deceased BAEC engineer were identified as Kawsar Hossain, 33, testing officer Arifuzzaman, 32, scientific officer Puja Sarkar, 33, and bus driver Rajib, 30, said SI Sabur Khan, In-charge of Aminbazar police outpost. The identities of two other deceased couldn't be known, he said.
Of the injured, 15 are undergoing treatment in critical condition at Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar.
According to the police, a speeding bus ploughed through a road divider when its driver lost control over the steering and crashed into a minibus carrying BAEC staff and a
    cattle-laden truck at the same time.
Three people died on the spot and 40 others sustained injuries, SI Sabur said.
 On information, Savar Fire Service members and police reached the spot and rushed the injured to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar. Severely injured bus driver Rajib and the two unidentified people died while undergoing treatment there, said hospital sources. The bodies of the deceased were recovered by Savar Police, said the SI.


