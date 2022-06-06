Video
Black smoke strikes back

Published : Monday, 6 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 277
Hedayet Ullah Khan

Thick black smoke coming out of the exhaust pipe of a running bus in the city's Paltan area on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Thick black smoke coming out of the exhaust pipe of a running bus in the city's Paltan area on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Though it is repeatedly said that the air quality of Dhaka city is fast deteriorating, corrective steps are less seen from concerned authorities. Specially, black smoke emitted from old and unfit vehicles -Bus, truck and motor van -is one of the main reasons of air pollution in the capital city.
However, the promptness of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), Department of Environment, police and other agencies are not found satisfactory in this regard. Regular drives are not conducted to stop the
    emission of black smoke.
Consequently, old and unfit vehicles are running rampant on the city streets emitting toxic black smoke.
Toxic black smoke from buses is a regular image in the capital. It is mainly caused by vehicles without fitness. The situation is so dire that the black smoke of the buses often makes it difficult for city dwellers to breathe the air properly.
According to the Motor Vehicles Ordinance 1983, emission of any smoke, hazardous for health and environment is a punishable offence.
In Dhaka city, air quality remains worst at night than the day and toxic black smoke of transports is responsible for 20 per cent of total air pollution in the city.
In this regard, Joint General Secretary of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) Dr Ahmed Kamruzzaman Mjumder told Daily Observer, "In Dhaka city 60 per cent air pollution is occurred in dry season-November to February. However, now we notice that air pollution has arisen even in summer and rainy seasons due to emission of black smoke from unfit vehicles and uncoordinated construction works."
"We see that air pollution is double at night than the day time. In a study, we have found that air quality is comparatively better during 1:00pm to 6:00pm and city dwellers inhale better quality air at 4:00pm. At the same time, air quality deterioration starts after 6:00pm to midnight because of long route buses and trucks entering into Dhaka city at night. At 1:00am is the worst time for air quality," he added.
Ahmed Kamruzzaman also said, "Air pollution decreases during 2:00am to 5:00am but after that, pollution increases till first hours of day. So, morning walk is more dangerous than the evening walk in Dhaka city due to air quality."
The environmentalist finds that toxic black smoke of vehicles is 20 per cent responsible for air pollution in the city. Urban planner Adil Mohammad Khan thinks that due to lack of implementation of existing environment law and traffic law and exemplary punishment, the emission of black smoke is increasing alarmingly in the capital and other big cities of the country.
He said, "The government always shows reluctance about controlling air pollution. The government has no complete study about air pollution except some NGOs. There is no implementation of environment law and traffic law in this regard. Transports those are emitting black smoke get less punishment or not for their offence."
The urban planner also thinks that revision is necessary for the existing laws and punishment should be increased for air pollution.
The list of motor vehicles registered with the BRTA shows that there are 52 lakh 19 thousand 356 motor vehicles in the country. Of these, the number of motor vehicles in the capital is 18 lakh 46 thousand and 987. There are 9 lakh 39 thousand 418 motorcycles plying in Dhaka. At least, one lakh 66 thousand and 184 vehicles -Buses, pickups, trucks and human haulers-are running in Dhaka city. One-third of these vehicles do not have fitness.
Regarding drive against unfit and old vehicles, DMP's Additional Commissioner for traffic Md Munibur Rahman said, "We have started drives against transports those emit black smoke during operation from last week. We are fining vehicles and sending to dumping if found without fitness."
"It is an ongoing process. Whenever a black smoke emitting vehicle is noticed, action is taken readily. We are trying to give a message to transport owners and workers in this regard. Considering more air pollution we are also planning to operate drives at night," he added.


