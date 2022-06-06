Sitakundu fire victims to get assistances, 3 bodies formed

The families of the workers who have died in the devastating fire incident of Sitakundu in Chattogram will be given Tk 2 lakh assistance from the government's Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation Fund.

At the same time, the workers who were severely burnt in the incident will be given Tk 50,000 for emergency treatments from the same fund, according to a press release of the Labour and Employment Ministry.

In the release, State Minister Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian said that if necessary, the government will provide more financial support for those taking treatments for their burn injuries due to the incident.

Meanwhile, the ministry on Sunday formed a three member probe committee led by Deputy Chief

Inspector (DCI) of Chattogram Region Abdullah Al Sakib of the Department of Inspection of Factories and Establishments. The probe committee has been asked to submit report including the reasons for the incident and recommendations as soon as possible.

Another three member committee was formed led by SM Enamul Haque, director of the divisional office of Chattogram of the DIFE to keep vigilance on the labour situation in the area after the incident.

The ministry has also formed a 13 member committee to collect the information of deaths and injuries in the incident and provide the assistances to the victim workers and their families.









