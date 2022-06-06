All divisions to have burn units: Zahid

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the health sector will get more allocation in this budget as compared to last year. He hopes that to get a people-oriented budget even in the midst of economic downturn.

At the same time the Health Minister described the fire at the private BM Container Depot at Sitakunda in Chattogram

as "extremely tragic". He said, "We do not expect such incidents."

Zahid Maleque came up with the remark while he was addressing a seminar organized by Bangladesh Society of Neuro-Surgeons at Intercontinental Hotel in the capital on Sunday.

The Health Minister said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gives special importance to the health sector. We will try to get more allocation for our health sector in this budget. As far as I know, this time there will be more allocation than last year. We hope to get a people-oriented budget even in the midst of economic recession."

"There is a shortage of neurosurgeons in the country. We have the infrastructure and modern equipment. However, there is a crisis of manpower and experts. There are only 210 neurosurgeons in the country, which is far less than the required number. There is a shortage of doctors in the country as a whole. We are working to resolve the crisis," he added.

Zahid Maleque further said, "We know that an accident took place last night at Sitakunda in Chattagram yesterday. We've known that there had been many casualties. We have taken all measures for their treatment. More than two hundred patients are being treated in several hospitals in Chattagram. We have the burn and plastic surgery institute ready; some patients have come here too.













