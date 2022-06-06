BERC hikes gas price by 22.78pc from June 1

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has announced 22.78 per cent natural gas tariff hike for the retail consumers in the country with effect from June 1 despite opposition from general users and trade bodies.

As per fresh tariff chart, the household consumers will have to pay Tk Tk 990 instead of exiting Tk 925 a month for single burner, while the double burner users will have to pay Tk 1,080 instead of existing Tk 975.

As per the announcement, the average gas price was raised to Tk 11.91 per cubic metre from the existing Tk 9.70 per cubic metre (CM), it will be around 42.86 per cent for the pre-paid meter users.

However, BERC did not increase the price of CNG gas saying that "we observed that it (CNG) hits the transport sector which trickled down affect is huge and it could create anarchy in public life and the transport sector."

The government earlier raised the gas tariff in 2019.

BERC announced the fresh tariff through a virtual press conference.Acting Chairman of BERC

Mohammad Abu Faruque has announced the tariff, BERC Member Maqbul-e-Elahi and senior officials were present.

In January, the Petrobangla proposed to raise the gas tariff by 117 per cent on the grounds of high import price of liquefied natural gas (LNG). It wants to increase weighted average natural gas price has been proposed to be raised by 117.41 per cent to Tk 20.35 per cubic metre from the existing rate of Tk 9.36 during a four-day public hearing on gas prices in March.

BERC also calculated that the consumers are using 760mmcfd of imported gas daily against the supply of 3131mmcfd. Of which only 5 per cent (or 180mmcf) is from the volatile spot market.

"We are going to announce an increase in the price of gas considering the subsidy of Tk 6,000 crore in FY 2021-22, Petrobagla needs Tk 11,500 crore to procure LNG, if the price of LNG in international market would remain same than the state owned organization could be able to run their organization in proper manner," the acting chairman said.

Before announcing the tariff, BERC officials had a day-long meeting with the Prime Minister's Power and Energy Adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury on tariff issue.

"According to the BERC law we are bound to take the stakeholders suggestion, however, government is also a stakeholder here and there is nothing like that the independency of the BERC has hampered if we talk with them," BERC Member Maqbul-e-Elahi said.

According to the increased price, CNG consumers will have to pay at the existing rate of Tk 43 per CM while captive plant operators will have to pay Tk 16 per CM instead of Tk 13.85.

Commercial consumers like restaurants, hospitals, student hostels, hotels will have to pay Tk 28.64 (15.83 per cent rise) instead of Tk 23 per CM.

The large industries industry owners will have to pay Tk 11.98 instead of Tk 10.70 per CM while medium industry Tk 11.78 per CM and small and cottage industry Tk 10.78 and the tea estates at Tk 11.93 per CM.

Public and private power plants will have to pay Tk 5.02 per CM instead of Tk 4.45 per CM while fertiliser factories Tk 16 from existing Tk 4.45 per CM.

Energy sector experts believe that the increase in gas price for power plants means it will have a spillover effect and the power plant operators will soon raise demand for increase in power tariff.

The BERC acting chairman said this new price was calculated considering the import of 645 million cubic feet (MMCFD) of LNG for the new fiscal year of 2021-22.












