Monday, 6 June, 2022, 2:18 PM
Front Page

Depot owners announces compensation

Published : Monday, 6 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The BM Container Depot authority has given announcement to provide Tk10 lakh to each family of the workers who died in the deadly fire.
At the same time, the critically injured victims who lost their limbs in the accident will be given Tk 6 lakh and Tk 4 lakh will be given to other injured workers, according to a statement of the depot
    issued on Sunday.
The statement also said the children of the deceased workers will be entitled to receive their salaries until they reach adulthood. It will also provide jobs to the members of the victims' families.
In the statement, owner of BM Container Deport also expressed deep sorrow and sympathy over the devastating fire incident.
The company has separately formed a five-member inquiry committee to probe the deadly fire incident.
It said that it admitted the fire victims to different hospitals arranging 20 ambulances. It also made arrangements of food for the victims and their family members at the hospitals.
The company said it has also made arrangements for free medicine supplies for the victims from four pharmacies.
In addition to volunteers, about 500 people have been gathered by the company to donate blood for the injured.


