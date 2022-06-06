Checking inflation rate next budget’s top priority

The government is going to give highest priority to control inflation rate in the upcoming budget. The inflation rate has emerged as a new pressure on the economy. Inflation has been above 6 per cent for three months. Rice, pulses, flour, oil - all daily commodities are being sold at higher prices across the country. If the rate of inflation rises, a section of the people just above the poverty line is in danger of becoming poor again.

According to Finance Ministry sources, in the last few fiscal years, budgeting has focused on achieving growth (GDP) and fast track projects. However, the main challenge of the next budget is to control inflation.

Sources said that the point-to-point inflation rate jumped by 0.07 percentage point in April to 6.29 per cent, the highest in 18 months, mainly because of soaring commodity prices in the international market, appreciation of dollars globally and a rise in domestic household demand.

The overall inflation was 6.22 per cent in March.

The inflation rate for nonfood items saw a big jump of 0.35 percentage points to 6.39 per cent, while food inflation dropped to 6.24 per cent from 6.34 per cent a month ago. And, inflation also

increased in urban and rural areas, according to a report released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) recently.

Former Bangladesh Bank governor Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed said that it is possible to curb the rise in prices of locally produced goods by keeping a close watch on the local market to control inflation.

Besides, the poorest people who have suffered the most under the pressure of inflation will have to be protected with cash and food aid through the budget, because, inflation is like a kind of tax. If wages or income does not increase in line with the increase in the price of goods, the pressure on people with limited income increases. Their actual purchasing power decreases, he added.

Officials involved in the preparation of the budget said that the crisis in the supply of goods due to the war in Russian-Ukraine has affected Bangladesh as well. Although it is an agricultural country, most of the food products including rice, pulses, oil and sugar have to be imported to meet the food needs of the large population.

Because of this import dependence, inflation is now behaving like a mad horse.

They said that there were three strategies in this year's budget to control inflation. These are: subsidy adjustment, social security expansion and import control.

Sources said that the GDP growth rate in the next fiscal year is likely 7.5 per cent. The target is to keep inflation at 6.0 per cent. The total investment in the public-private sector is estimated at 31.5 per cent of GDP. Of this, 24.9 per cent is expected to be invested in the private sector and 7.8 per cent in the public sector.

The budget for the new fiscal, which was discussed at a meeting of the Coordination Council on Financial Currency and Currency Exchange Rates in April, proposes to set aside 1.9 per cent of GDP for subsidy incentives and cash loans. In the current budget which was 1.17 per cent of GDP.

According to the Finance Division, the subsidy will be higher than what was proposed in the Coordination Council meeting. It has been decided to adjust the subsidy to relieve the common man from the pressure of inflation. In addition, social security programmes will be expanded to protect the poor. In particular, the government may increase food security.

Sources said that in addition to inflation, various initiatives are already being taken to discourage imports of unnecessary and luxury goods as the dollar is rising in the market. However, in order to keep the price of goods tolerable, the supply chain has to be kept normal. Bangladesh Bank and the National Board of Revenue (NBR) have been instructed to make concerted efforts to discourage the import of luxury goods and keep the food supply chain normal.

Policy Research Institute (PRI) Executive Director Ahsan H Mansur told the Daily Observer that inflation could not be controlled by keeping the dollar at an unreasonable level. The dollar price should be left to the market. The price will be right according to the market demand.

The former advisor to the caretaker government and renowned economist Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman said, 'Like last year, this time the context is very challenging. People's income has decreased. Negative growth is also prevailing in the revenue collection situation. As a result, the government is going to present the budget of the coming year at a difficult and challenging time.

He urged to give priority to investment and employment this year.

According to the Finance Ministry, the size of the budget for the next 2022-23 fiscal year will be Tk 6,779 billion. Of this, the total revenue target has been set at Tk 4330 billion, which was estimated at Tk 3,890 billion. As a result, the total revenue target in the next budget is increasing to Tk 4,400crore.

The target is to collect Tk 117,946crore in the income tax sector, Tk 42,456crore in the Customs sector, Tk 204,075crore in the VAT sector and Tk 5,523crore in other sectors.

Sources further said the economic growth of next year has been fixed at 7.5 per cent. One of the key drivers of this growth is investment. In order to achieve growth, an investment target of Tk 1,390,000crore has been set for the next fiscal year. Of this, the target for investment in the private sector is Tk 1,099,000crore. This is 24.9 per cent of GDP. Besides, the target of government investment is Tk 291,246crore. This is 6.6 per cent of GDP.













