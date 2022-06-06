Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 June, 2022, 2:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

NBR must be more vigilant on CFSs: Experts

Published : Monday, 6 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 320
Shamsul Huda

National Board of Revenue (NBR) as the licence issuer of the Container Freight Station (CFS) or Inland Container Depot should be more vigilant on dealing with dangerous cargoes, experts said while commenting on BM Container Depot fire incident.
Currently there are 19 CFSs or off docks in Chattagram Port adjacent are.
 The port's extending facility facilitates private investors to deal with export cargoes.
The NBR issues licenses as per complying with IMDG (International Maritime Dangerous Goods) required compliances but experts say it's the port authority's responsibility for further monitoring.
A senior NBR official told the Daily Observer that though they only issue licenses, they monitor it regularly and when they find irregularities in dealing with dangerous goods cargo (DG cargo) they cancel the IP certificate.
He said to help ease
    congestion at Chattragram seaport, facilitate quick clearance of FCL (Full Container Load) cargo by allowing delivery from outside the port area and to facilitate trade, the government encourages the establishment of Off-Dock facilities in the form of private container freight stations (CFSs) or inland container depots (ICDs).
Eligible private sector operators are licensed as CFSs/ICDs to store selected low risk imported items and empty containers and conduct Customs clearance formalities and allow delivery of selected categories of import consignments.
Amirul Islam Chowdhury, Senior Vice President, Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association (BAFFA) said still there is no policy that how the dangerous goods cargos should be handled.
He said in the BM Container Depot incident fire fighters blame that it's the Army's function to deal with dangerous goods cargoes. He said, "I do not have idea who is responsible but I think the fire-fighters should be equipped and trained to deal such incidents."
He further added in the Sitakundo BM container the fire fighters used water to extinguish fire in Hydrogen peroxide which increased fire intensity. Water should not be used in extinguishing fire in few chemicals. It indicates that they do not have proper training on it.
He said both licence issuing NBR and the CPA should be more aware of handling dangerous goods cargos in all the CFSs to avoid further incidents.
Nurul Qayyum Khan, President, Bangladesh Inland Cargo Depot (BICDA) said this is an accident. There were leakages in the containers which generated heat but at that time the workers neglected it. At one point it caught fire and they used water to extinguish it which intensified the fire. Later, the hydrogen peroxide drums exploded inside the container.
He said, "We have instructed to all the CFSs to be more cautious on dealing with DG cargoes.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC asks not to file petition for fugitives
Errant plane prompts brief Biden evacuation at beach resort
Inflationary pressure hurts low-income families: Survey
3 BAEC officials, 3 others killed, 40 injured in road accident at Savar
Black smoke strikes back
Sitakundu fire victims to get assistances, 3 bodies formed
All divisions to have burn units: Zahid
BERC hikes gas price by 22.78pc from June 1


Latest News
Wales spoil Ukrainian dreams to reach first World Cup
Woman dies after burqa tangles with motorcycle wheel
HAZMAT in Chattogram to douse depot's fire; death toll hits 50
Doctor's words help patient to gain confidence, rather than medicine: PM
Cop killed being hit by bus in city
Over 50 feared dead in Nigeria church attack
51 held in anti-drug drives in city
‘Pray for me,’ fireman Shakil’s last words to mother
Ronaldo scores as Portugal crushes Switzerland 4-0
Youth stabbed dead in Chattogram
Most Read News
Heavy rain hits Florida, flooding strands Miami vehicles
Family of each fire victim to get Tk 10 lakh from BM Container Depot
16 killed, over 450 injured in Ctg container depot fire
Two lakh students to sit for SSC exams in Rajshahi
Pope calls for ‘real negotiations’ in Ukraine war
Sitakunda Fire: GM Quader demands judicial probe
Ways to reduce pollution
Hearing on writ of Dr Kamal's law firm deferred by HC
Death toll from Ctg depot fire hits 37
Ctg depot contained Hydrogen peroxide, Army working to check spread of chemicals
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft