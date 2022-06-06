NBR must be more vigilant on CFSs: Experts

National Board of Revenue (NBR) as the licence issuer of the Container Freight Station (CFS) or Inland Container Depot should be more vigilant on dealing with dangerous cargoes, experts said while commenting on BM Container Depot fire incident.

Currently there are 19 CFSs or off docks in Chattagram Port adjacent are.

The port's extending facility facilitates private investors to deal with export cargoes.

The NBR issues licenses as per complying with IMDG (International Maritime Dangerous Goods) required compliances but experts say it's the port authority's responsibility for further monitoring.

A senior NBR official told the Daily Observer that though they only issue licenses, they monitor it regularly and when they find irregularities in dealing with dangerous goods cargo (DG cargo) they cancel the IP certificate.

He said to help ease

congestion at Chattragram seaport, facilitate quick clearance of FCL (Full Container Load) cargo by allowing delivery from outside the port area and to facilitate trade, the government encourages the establishment of Off-Dock facilities in the form of private container freight stations (CFSs) or inland container depots (ICDs).

Eligible private sector operators are licensed as CFSs/ICDs to store selected low risk imported items and empty containers and conduct Customs clearance formalities and allow delivery of selected categories of import consignments.

Amirul Islam Chowdhury, Senior Vice President, Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association (BAFFA) said still there is no policy that how the dangerous goods cargos should be handled.

He said in the BM Container Depot incident fire fighters blame that it's the Army's function to deal with dangerous goods cargoes. He said, "I do not have idea who is responsible but I think the fire-fighters should be equipped and trained to deal such incidents."

He further added in the Sitakundo BM container the fire fighters used water to extinguish fire in Hydrogen peroxide which increased fire intensity. Water should not be used in extinguishing fire in few chemicals. It indicates that they do not have proper training on it.

He said both licence issuing NBR and the CPA should be more aware of handling dangerous goods cargos in all the CFSs to avoid further incidents.

Nurul Qayyum Khan, President, Bangladesh Inland Cargo Depot (BICDA) said this is an accident. There were leakages in the containers which generated heat but at that time the workers neglected it. At one point it caught fire and they used water to extinguish it which intensified the fire. Later, the hydrogen peroxide drums exploded inside the container.

He said, "We have instructed to all the CFSs to be more cautious on dealing with DG cargoes.











