President, PM condole deaths, assure succour to survivors

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the loss of lives and injuries in the BM Container Depot fire at Sitakunda in Chattogram.

In a condolence message, the President prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

The head of the state also wished early recovery of the fire victims, who are still fighting for life.

At the same time, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a message of condolence prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

The premier asked the authorities concerned to take prompt measures for treatment of the injured people.

She also asked her party leaders alongside the government to come forward

in controlling the fire quickly and taking measures to give all out support to the affected people.

Meanwhile, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and all leaders of central body of the party expressed deep shock at the loss of lives at Sitakunda. Besides, all the members of present cabinet also expressed profound shock and sorrow on the incident of Chattogram.











