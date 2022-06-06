Video
Demanding hike in Wages

Apparel workers face tear gas, baton charge for second day

Published : Monday, 6 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Workers of different garment factories at Mirpur 10 in the capital stage demonstrations demanding a hike in wages on Sunday. photo: observer

Workers of different garment factories at Mirpur 10 in the capital stage demonstrations demanding a hike in wages on Sunday. photo: observer

For the second consecutive day, police have fired tear gas and charged batons to chase away workers from several readymade garment factories who were staging a demonstration, demanding a hike in their wages in Dhaka's Mirpur.
The protesters left the roads in sections 10, 11, 13 and 14, and the roundabout at section 10  about 3:30 pm on Saturday, nearly seven and a half hours after they started the demonstration, confirmed Ilias Hossain, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Mirpur Division assistant commissioner (Traffic). "The traffic situation became normal after 3:30pm," he said.
Witnesses said the protesting workers blockaded the area and did not allow any vehicles to move, which created massive gridlocks in the surrounding areas.
The workers from different garment factories in the Mirpur area had started the movement on Thursday, demanding that either their wages be raised or the prices of all necessities reduced.
A running battle with police took place when the workers threw brickbats at different establishments and shopping malls in the area, said Parvez Islam, chief of Pallabi Police Station.
Some of the workers, when approached, said they have been asking the factory owners for a raise for a while, but the owners have yet to heed their request, which led them to take to the streets.
On Saturday, some of the protesters damaged vehicles and the exteriors of the Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium between sections 10 and 11.
A case was filed with the Pallabi Police station on Saturday evening, naming 10 and 250 yet-to-be-identified protesters, on charges of torching and obstructing police in carrying out duties.



