BAEC condoles deaths of officials

Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) on Sunday expressed deep shock at the deaths of three officials of the commission.

At least four people, including three officials of BAEC, were killed and 30 others injured in a head-on collision between two buses in Boliarpur area here on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as senior scientific officer of the BAEC Arifur Rahman, 34, engineer Kaisar Rabbi, 32, scientific officer Puja Sarker, 35, and staff-bus driver Rajib, 40.

















