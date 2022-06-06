

Devastating fire incident at Chittagong container depot



Initially, it was being suspected that the container depot caught fire due to chemicals. Police, fire service and local sources said the fire broke out inside BM Container Depot's loading point around 9pm. Around 11:45pm, there was a massive explosion and the fire spread from one container to another due to the presence of chemicals in one of the containers.



Tragically, more than 2,000 workers and employees died in at least 26 factory fires over the last two decades till last July. In fact, frequent fire incident has become a common issue in Bangladesh. After each of the devastating accident, government, common people, NGOs and civil society raise their voices and reiterate promises to curb such tragic incidents. In reality, there is no credible improvement in safety measures. Therefore, one after another tragedy occurs, causing losses of lives and resources.



In November 2012, fire at the Tazreen Fashions factory killed 112 workers; in April 2013 at least 1,136 people were killed and hundreds injured in an incident known Rana Plaza tragedy. There was a major fire incident in the country in 2019 when at least 70 people lost their lives in Old Dhaka after a gas cylinder blast led to a massive fire in chemical warehouses. In June 2021 a massive fire in a food processing factory of Hashem Food Ltd in Narayanganj left at least 52 people killed. Besides these, numerous devastating fire incidents occurred in the country. These incidents and casualties evidently indicate the poor safety measures and mismanagement in industrial sector.



Initial estimation shows that financial loss caused by the deadly container depot fire in Chattogram may stretch over $110 million, according to Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA). Meanwhile, the PM expressed condolence for the loss of lives. Government has also announced Tk50,000 in compensation to the families of deceased.



