Monday, 6 June, 2022, 2:17 PM
Letter To the Editor

Air pollution turning curse

Published : Monday, 6 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 274

Dear Sir,
Air pollution is a silent killer.  Every day thousands of people are suffering from various diseases due to polluted air.  In addition to shortness of breath, they are suffering from stomach problems, lung problems, skin problems, asthma or allergy problems, and eye and nose problems. Cancer is also directly or indirectly linked to this environmental curse.

However, children are the worst sufferer of air pollution. This pollution has a very serious impact that they have to carry throughout their lives. Bangladesh is one of the countries most affected by pollution and environmental risks. Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, frequently tops among the Earth's polluted air cities.  

Air pollution in Bangladesh to a large extent is manmade. Especially, unfit vehicles emitting black smoke running rampant in the capital is regularly worsening air quality.  Moreover unplanned urbanization with mills and factories discharging poisonous gas is also causing air pollution. It is high time government took proper measures to free the country from air pollution.
Chunnu
Old Dhaka



