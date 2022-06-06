PM Sheikh Hasina’s praise in Pakistan

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been highly praised in Pakistan's leading English newspaper 'Daily Times.' In an article, Malika-i-AbidaKhattak praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's confidence, foresight and courageous decision to finance the construction of the Padma Bridge.



In the article titled, 'The story of Padma Bridge in Bangladesh: More than a bridge?' she has raised various challenges starting from the beginning to the end of Padma Bridge construction.



She said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a symbol of Bangladesh's development by building infrastructure like the Padma Bridge, has set a precedent in the world and has shown confidence and foresight. She firmly confronted the conspiracy that had spread during the construction of the bridge and established the truth.



The Padma Bridge bears the signature of Sheikh Hasina's visionary leadership. During hher rule, the world got a chance to know the potential of Bangladesh once again. Bangladesh is a country that has repeatedly shown its potential.

The article further states that the construction work of the bridge is in full swing even though the Corona epidemic has started. Due to the indomitable will power of Sheikh Hasina, the work of the bridge was not stopped even for a day.



Malika-i-AbidaKhattak also wrote in the article that the Bangladesh Government has dealt with many rumors regarding the bridge efficiently.



The Pakistani media has published excellent articles praising Bangladesh's economic model. Pakistani media have also lavished praise on Bangladesh and its economic success.



At age 51, Bangladesh is going to be a South Asian economic miracle. Although Bangladesh was once a part of Pakistan, it has surpassed Islamabad in almost all socio-cultural and economic indicators.



That is the attraction Bangladesh now holds in Pakistan. Rare praise from Pakistan is the highest recognition for Bangladesh.



Pakistani media had some excellent articles appreciating Bangladesh's success story. One focused on how Bangladesh has improved its quality of life, economic strength and improved education and research. Today, even countries in Africa are being urged to look towards Bangladesh.



They spoke about how Bangladesh inherited a shattered economy and a completely broken infrastructure when it became a free nation in 1971. Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger had called it a "basket case" in 1974.



Today, the world is both surprised and delighted to see a phoenix rising from the ashes.



'The Nation' one of the prestigious and popular Pakistani national dailies, publishd an excellent article titled 'Bangladesh's thriving economic story' on January 08, 2021.



It is the highest recognition from Pakistani media. The article said that Bangladesh is on the right track and Pakistan should take lessons from Bangladesh in this regard.

An article in another popular paper 'Pakistan Today' titled 'Why and how is Bangladesh moving forward?' noted how Bangladesh has now given assistance to Sri Lanka and Sudan from its foreign exchange reserves. It argued that South Asia can learn a lot from Bangladesh.



Dawn, a prestigious newspaper in Pakistan, had an article by Israt Hossain, a former Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan.



He wrote: "The Bangladesh story is an attractive one. How can a country so vulnerable to natural calamities outperforms its much larger, better-endowed neighbours - India and Pakistan - in most socio-economic indicators?"



'Pakistan Today' felt that Bangladesh may miss being a middle-income country by 2024 but mega infrastructure projects like Padma Bridge, Karnafuli Tunnel and Metro Rail could help it become a developed country by 2041. But this will require an uninterrupted development environment and strong leadership.



Pakistan's 'The News International' published an article by Mosharraf Zaidi comparing the Bangladesh model of economic growth with Pakistan.



Bangladesh inherited a shattered economy and a completely broken infrastructure. It was described as a hopeless economic disaster by many economic experts and world leaders such as the then US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who called it a "Bottomless Basket" in 1974.



Nobody believed that Bangladesh could survive financially as an independent country. Today the world is both surprised and delighted to see the phoenix rising from the ashes.



The people of Bangladesh suffered for years as the country saw political ups and downs from time to time. But now the picture has changed. Bangladesh is now growing and rising.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is trying to fulfill her father Sheikh Mujibur's dream of ushering in a "Golden Bengal'. Credit must be given not only to Sheikh Hasina but also to the hardworking people of Bangladesh.

Of course, PM Sheikh Hasina has made a great contribution because, without an able, dynamic and prudent leadership, the country would not have emerged as a rising star. She is still striving hard to make Bangladesh prosperous and developed within 2041.



Indeed, Bangladesh is now a prime example of a South Asian economic miracle. Many countries and international organizations are appreciating the economic rise of Bangladesh.



A Pakistani economist, Abid Hasan, a former adviser to the World Bank, wrote an article in another leading Pakistani daily, The News International, titled 'Aid from Bangladesh'. In his article, he said Pakistan may end up seeking financial assistance from Bangladesh by 2030. It is the economic growth achieved by Bangladesh that has earned such grudging praise from a Pakistani economist.



A professor of the University of Karachi, Moonis Ahmar, wrote in an article "How and why is Bangladesh better off than Pakistan today?" in Express Tribune on March 21, 2021 that the factors that contributed to transforming Bangladesh from an "international beggar" to an "economically vibrant country" are leadership, innovation, and planning.



Bangladesh is now ahead of Pakistan in many indices. It is a matter of considerable surprise that Pakistan is now praising Bangladesh.



Although Bangladesh is now just 51, Pakistan is 74 years old. However, Pakistan praising Bangladesh reflects both the reality and success of Bangladesh.



While the Pakistani media is now asking its government to follow the Bangladesh model, it remains a sore point that Bangladesh was a part of Pakistan for so long.

The writer is a contributor














