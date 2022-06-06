

And all the ‘rubbish’ our politicians speak...



However, what's annoying these days is when I come across stupid, irrational and irresponsible statements made by our politicians attacking each other. No point getting into the details elaborating their recent statements, since it only spoils my day. But these days the incidence has shot up at an alarming rate. While the media is kept busy reporting their speeches, what astonishes me, how do these ridiculous speeches come out of the mouths of our so-called astute and seasoned politicians?



As I kept browsing for a suitable news report in the net the other morning, I stumbled upon a report published on our online version. Failed to hide my curiosity upon reading the title, I clicked to read the full story. The report was about an Awami League presidium member. Whatever or whoever he may be (You check it out, and I no longer feel like insulting my key board by typing these names) was addressing at a rally arranged by Mohila Awami League at the National Press Club in Dhaka last Friday.



While addressing the rally he said, quoting verbatim - "Ziaur Rahman is not a real freedom fighter. It is clear from the activities he carried out from the Liberation war to 1975 that Zia participated in the war as an agent of ISI." The last portion of his statement left this writer mystified. What am I supposed to assume of the late military dictator's heroic role in our Liberation War?



He didn't fight to liberate Bangladesh, or he fought to liberate Bangladesh, so to later turn the independent country into a Pakistani satellite state? His mention of ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence Agency of Pakistan) and its role in influencing a freedom fighter also places hundreds of BNP and Pro - BNP freedom fighters under the scanner.



The question, however, if ISI had been so influential in manipulating our freedom fighters, how could it fail to change the course of the Liberation War? And we are talking about a sector commander here - irrespective of whether one hates or admires him for his questionable military rule and alleged involvement in 15 August massacre.



However, a little over three weeks ago AL secretary general made quite an 'iconic' statement addressing the BNP general secretary. He said his adversary must not 'unfairly criticise the government and should jump into the Bay of Bengal for failures in his political career'. Moreover, just little over a week ago he said 'BNP looks for secret alley to grab power'. It appears, he has taken up the job of a judge to deliver a critical verdict of his opponent's political career. And this assumed 'secret alley' so far remains a delusion for the noticeably divided and disorganised BNP.



Perhaps, only he knows where that secret alley is, closer or far from the bay. When it comes to making overtly ambitious and desperate political comments, especially in terms of bringing the government down, none beats our BNP top-brass. The BNP secretary general has thus been ostensibly pulling down the AL government after every Eid and Ramadan for quite some years. I have no idea how and from where he draws his spiritual inspiration to fuel his political ambitions. But his party's political reality suggests, he is in desperate need of 'divine intervention' to organise and motivate his party men to launch a countrywide political campaign.



Now, some three months ago the same gentleman made a comment relating to relentless price hike of daily essentials in the country, he said the country was experiencing a 'silent famine'. As much as we all are disturbed with frequent and abnormal price hikes in the country, perhaps only he comprehends the meaning of 'silent famine'. A similar term of 'silent famine' is 'hidden hunger', but then again at least no BNP leader has been reported to die out of physical hunger in the past decades. The hunger is understandably all about assuming political office.



Then another recent political remark made by the AL secretary general actually reminded me of an Agatha Christie detective novel narrated to me by mom when I was at school, he said -"BNP is hatching a conspiracy to see a murder committed on the Dhaka University campus by creating an anarchic situation." Now apart from a judge, he has also turned into a private investigator.



Nevertheless, as we all know the Padma Bridge is awaiting its official inauguration soon, none could have made the 'finest' comment as the BNP secretary general. Officially reported on 23 May, he said, "Sheikh Hasina is now bragging about constructing the Padma Bridge. We would like to say that Padma Bridge is not yours alone, and it is not the ancestral property of Awami League."



It is a typical parallel expression of a Bengali village abuse, telling someone that it is not his or her father's property. The PM never claimed that the bridge is an AL or ancestral property. You may be wondering, why I am not mentioning a recent hilarious remark made by the prime minister on the topic of building the Padma Bridge, and the people she expects to 'toss and throw down from it'.



Prior commenting, the Padma Bridge has always remained a sensitive and a strong political commitment for the prime minister. The bridge also entails pride and our national capacity, despite to have incurred more than anticipated cost and resources. As I term it the queen of all development projects, I was in two minds for a couple of days. Her remark was hilarious as well as a politically sensible one - in a country where political opponents have no respect and acknowledgement for one's accomplishment - what better she could have said.



In a country where political opponents are constantly engaged in launching verbal abusive attacks by distorting history, popularising flattery, seeking cheap publicity and weaving conspiracy theories, what better is there other than 'tossing and throwing the critics from her dream bridge.' As our political leaders usually do, a landmark project has been completed despite a series of challenges, now it's their 'holy duty' to politically divide the nation's unity and appreciation over the bridge.



It is, as if, a bridge has been built over the River Kwai not Padma, and not to serve the Japanese but Awami purposes. It must be re-brand and re-defined and used as a political tool by the 'allied forces', otherwise BNP led 20 party alliances since there is no scope to bring it down. Not even for once I am suggesting political speeches should be devoid of humour, rhetoric or sarcasm, but in Bangladesh most speeches nowadays are full of lies, stupidity and direct personal attacks, only portraying the dismal state of country's politics.



To finish with, I can't help remembering one of our late finance ministers, who had literally institutionalised the word "Rubbish" while shooting from the hip.



And all the rubbish our politicians speak...

The writer is assistant editor,

The Daily Observer









