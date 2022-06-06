Video
Home Countryside

World Environment Day-2022 Observed

Thrust on protecting environment to save human civilisation

Published : Monday, 6 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 271
Our Correspondents

A colourful rally was brought out from Sirajganj Collectorate Office premises in the town on Sunday to mark the World Environment Day-2022. photo: observer

The World Environment Day-2022 was observed in the country as elsewhere in the globe on Sunday with a view to creating mass awareness for conservation of nature and environment.
This year's theme of the day is - "Only One Earth: Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature."
To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Gaibandha, Bogura, Khulna, Kishoreganj, Rangamati and Sirajganj.
GAIBANDHA: The day was observed in the district with much enthusiasm as elsewhere in the country and the globe with a call to protect the environment to save human civilisation.
On this occasion, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.
A discussion meeting on the significance of the day was held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) office in the town at around 11am.
Gaibandha DC Oliur Rahman was present as chief guest while Additional DC (ADC) (General) Sadequr Rahman presided over the meeting.
Additional Superintend of Police (Admin & Finance) Abu Khayer, Additional District Magistrate Robiul Hasan, General Secretary (GS) of District Awami League (AL) Abu Bakar Siddique, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir and Mayor of Gaibandha Municipality Matlubour Rahman spoke at the event as special guests.
The speakers in their speech said, Bangladesh experiences natural disasters every year due to its geographical location, and it is facing  adverse impacts of climate change too.
The existence of the human civilisation is now at stake due to extensive environmental degradation, forest destruction, unchecked pollution and climate change impacts, they added.
Gaibandha DC Oliur Rahman, in his speech, emphasised for taking steps to save environment to make development of the country more sustainable.
The DC also said the government has declared the important areas for biodiversity and environment as the 'protected and environmentally critical areas', and it has been taking and implementing development projects to manage the ecosystem and biodiversity of these areas.
A number of district level officials, social workers including the journalists attended the programme.
BOGURA: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.
The programmes included bringing out rally, holding discussion meeting and arranging prize giving ceremony.
A rally was brought out from Bogura Zilla School Field at around 11am and paraded the main streets in the town.
A discussion meeting was held in Zilla Parishad auditorium following the rally.
ADC (General) Masum Ali Beg was present as chief guest while Director of Rajshahi Divisional Department of Environment Sufia Nazim presided over the meeting.
Zilla Parishad Administrator Dr Moqbul Hossain, District AL President Mojibor Rahman Mojnu, its GS Ragebul Ahsan Ripu and President of Brick Kiln Owners' Association Abul Kalam Azad, among others, also spoke on the occasion.
Besides, an art completion and prize giving ceremony were also arranged there marking the day.
KHULNA: To mark the day, Khulna Division and district administrations and Department of Environment jointly organized a discussion meeting followed by a prize distribution ceremony in the DC office conference room in the city.
Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Ismail Hossain addressed the meeting as chief guest with DC Moniruzzaman Talukder in the chair.
The chief guest Imail Hossain said there is no alternative to build a close relation with the nature and environment for the existence of mankind in the world.
People often are destroying nature for their interest of development, he said, adding that environment pollution is damaging livelihood of men, biodiversity and nature.
Global temperature is increasing causes of Green house effect and agriculture production is reducing day by day due to climate change as well as environment pollution, he said.
He also emphasised building mass awareness among people for the safety of environment.
Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md masudur Rahman Bhuiyan, Chief Executive Officer of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Laskor Tazul Islam, Administrator of Khulna Zilla Parishad Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid and City Unit AL GS MDA Babul Rana attended the programme as special guests.
Director of the Department of Environment in Khulna Md Iqbal Hossain delivered the welcome speech while Professor of Science Environment Discipline of Khulna University Dr Salma Begum presented the keynote paper.
Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out from Shaheed Hadis Park, and it ended at the DC office after parading main streets in the city.
People from all walks of life participated in it.
KISHOREGANJ: The World Environment Day was observed in the district with much enthusiasm and in a befitting manner.
In this connection, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of District Collectorate Office in the town.
Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Shamim Alam was present as chief guest while ADC (General) Mohammad Golam Mostafa presided over the meeting.
Environment Department Senior Chemist Rubiyet Tahrim Shourab, Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Zohirul Haque Talukder, District AL Forest & Environment Affairs Secretary Enayet Karim Omi, District Krishak League GS Anwar Hossain Bachu, Police Inspector Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan, Journalist Saiful Haque Mollah Dulu and CAB President Alam Sarowar Tito, among others, were also present at the programme.
Besides, a drawing competition was arranged for children and prizes were given to the winners.
RANGAMATI: To mark the day, district administration and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change jointly organized different programmes in the town.
A discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town in the   morning.
Rangamati DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman was present as chief guest while ADC (General) Md Mamun presided over the     meeting.
Rangamati Divisional Forest Officer Saleh Mohammad Shoyaib Khan, Divisional Forrest Official of USA Forrest Department ANM Abdul Wadud, District Fisheries Officer Shreebas Chandra Das and District Education Officer Md Jahangir Alam, among others, were also present at the programme.
Earlier, a rally was brought out from District Forrest Conservation Office premises, and it ended at the DC office after parading main streets in the town.
Besides, saplings were distributed among over a hundred students.
SIRAJGANJ: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.
A discussion meeting was held at Shaheed M Mansur Ali Auditorium in the town in the   morning.
Lawmaker Dr Md Habibe Millat was present as chief guest while Sirajganj DC Dr Faruque Ahmed presided over the meeting.
Director of District Department of Environment Abdul Gafur presented the welcome speech.
ADC (General) Mohammad Monir Hossain and District AL GS Abdus Samad Talukder, among others, also spoke on the      occasion.
Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out from Collectorate Office premises and paraded the main streets in the town.



« PreviousNext »

