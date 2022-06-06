Man burnt in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, June 5: A man was burnt as a fire broke out in a house in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Forkan, 46, son of Md Ali, a resident of Langalmora Union in the upazila.

Local sources said the fire broke out in a house owned by Azizulla Munshi in Ward No. 9 under Hathazari Municipality at around 5am.

The fire left the man dead on the spot.

It was learnt that the man who came to visit the house was ill.

On information, two fire-fighting units rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire after two hours of frantic effort, said Hathazari Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Commander Shahajan.

The burnt body of the man was recovered and handed over to his family members, the official added.













