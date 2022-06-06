Journos accorded reception in Habiganj

HABIGANJ, June 5: Ex-student forum of Habiganj Brindabon College accorded a reception to journalists Shoeb Chowdhury and Chowdhury Fazle Noor Ismat on Friday night as they were awarded with Bashundhara Media Award-2021.

The reception function was arranged in the Uttara Complex auditorium. It was presided over by local Awami League leader Shorifullah.

It was conducted by prominent Freedom Fighter Mohammed Ali Momin.

Among others, Advocate Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury, ex-president of Habiganj Press Club, Comrade Hirandra Datta, Ashrufuddin Ahmed, Advocate Nolini Kanta, Syed Azizur Rahman, Gias Uddin Chowdhury, Debesh Shaha and other leaders of the forum were present at the function.













