

The new committee of Siddique Ahmed Foundation











The new committee of Siddique Ahmed Foundation took oath in Rangamati on Friday afternoon. The oath-taking function was organized in the King of Noapara Auditorium by the foundation authority. It was opened by social activist Faraz Karim Chowdhury. Vice-Chancellor Dr. Anupam Sen of Premier University was present at the sworn-in ceremony as chief guest. After the oath-taking programme, education materials were distributed among more than 100 students. photo: observer