Monday, 6 June, 2022, 2:16 PM
Home Countryside

The new committee of Siddique Ahmed Foundation

Published : Monday, 6 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250

The new committee of Siddique Ahmed Foundation took oath in Rangamati on Friday afternoon. The oath-taking function was organized in the King of Noapara Auditorium by the foundation authority.  It was opened by social activist Faraz Karim Chowdhury.      Vice-Chancellor Dr. Anupam Sen of Premier University was present at the sworn-in      ceremony as chief guest. After the oath-taking programme, education materials were  distributed among more than 100 students.    photo: observer


