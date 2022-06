RAJSHAHI, June 5: A retired teacher has died unnaturally in Puthia Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Mohammad Gias Uddin was a resident of Belpukur Village. He was a retired teacher at Belpukuria Government Primary School.

Officer-in-Charge of Puthia Police Station Monir Hossain said Gias Uddin climbed up a palm tree in the area in the morning for cutting its branches. At one stage, he died there.

Later on, locals recovered his body.